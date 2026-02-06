Joliet high school students stage walkout as part of anti-ICE protests

Students from Joliet West High School hold signs as they march down Larkin Avenue after walking out of school to protest the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

Hundreds of high school students took to the streets of Joliet to protest actions of the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents in what appeared to be part of a nationwide student walkout on Friday.

Local school districts addressed the possibility of student walkouts Friday as part of a national movement organized on social media by teenagers.

Joliet Township High School District 204 students participated in the protest Friday morning at Joliet Central campus and in marched around downtown and outside the Will County Courthouse.

Students at Joliet West High School walked out at 1:15 p.m. chanting “ICE out” and marched down Larkin Avenue and to Jefferson Street.

“A walkout occurred at Central today,” District 204 Director of Community & Alumni Relations Kristine Schlismann said at around 10:30 a.m. “Students are beginning to return to the classroom in a safe and productive manner.”

Schlismann stated that about 750 students took part in the protest, starting at 9:15 a.m.

Students congregated at the Will County Courthouse and marched around downtown at least twice, at times blocking traffic as large numbers of demonstrators crossed streets and not necessarily at crosswalks.

During the last march through downtown on Friday, dozens of students ran across Joliet Street to go into the Harrah’s Casino parking deck and onto the upper tiers to wave signs.

Those students, however, left the deck when a group of what appeared to be fellow protestors arrived on the scene began shouting at them to get out and stay off of private property.

Students interviewed at the demonstration said their intention was to stage a peaceful protest to voice objections to ICE conduct in Joliet and elsewhere. They also said they wanted to speak for friends and family who have become afraid to leave their homes.

“We’re not trying to cause a disruption,” said Ashley Davis, a junior at Joliet Central.

But Davis said she hoped the demonstration would bring “more eyes and ears” to the cause of immigrants.

“We are speaking for the people who cannot speak – for our parents, friends and family,” said Johan Rodriguez, also a junior at Joliet Central. “They’re afraid.”

Rodriguez said he knows people who won’t leave their homes and cross a street because they believe they could be swept up in the nation’s immigration crackdown.

Tony Arellano, a senior at Joliet Central, noted ICE arrests have occurred in Joliet.

Asked what he hoped to achieve by joining the demonstration, Arellano said, “Hopefully prevent unfair arresting in our town, the state, anywhere.”

ICE arrests in Joliet have occurred at the courthouse and outside Joliet City Hall, which is across Jefferson Street from the Harrah’s parking deck. ICE has never responded to requests from The Herald-News for information on who was arrested in Joliet and why.

In anticipation of the walkout District 204 issued a statement to families on Wednesday night.

“We are aware of numerous school walkouts that are happening or are being planned in the upcoming weeks or months in various communities and that JTHS students are planning a walkout on Friday, Feb. 6, which may include plans to leave campus,” the statement read. “JTHS does not endorse or sanction a walkout. If a student feels compelled to protest about any topic that is important to them, we encourage students to select an event and time that does not interrupt their learning or potentially cause a disruption at school.”

The district encouraged students choosing to participate to protest safely, and stated that while students would not receive additional disciplinary consequences for protesting, they could be “subject to consequences equal to the rules that are violated while protesting” such as leaving campus.

School Districts 202 also issued preemptive statements distancing itself in an official capacity from any protest planning.

Plainfield Community School District 202 Superintendent Dr. Glenn Wood issued a statement Thursday evening to parents and students acknowledging the district was aware that some students may choose to participate “in a peaceful protest by walking out of our high schools on Friday, Feb. 6,” he said.

“We respect our students’ interest in current events and appreciate their willingness to engage thoughtfully with the world around them,” Wood said. “At the same time, the District does not support student walkouts during the instructional day. Our primary responsibility is to maintain a safe, predictable, and uninterrupted learning environment for all students.”

Wood noted that students who leave class would be marked as absent and could face disciplinary measures or have their parents contacted for skipping class. The policy applies to all walkouts, regardless of their purpose, he said.

Woods also stated the administration would be open to discussing “available options” with students who “wish to explore alternative opportunities to express their views or support a cause.”

Cities and states across the country reported student walkouts planned for Friday. The movement was organized on social media platforms.

