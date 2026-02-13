Kane County State’s Attorney investigating alleged ‘excessive force’ by Aurora police on student protesters

During a student-led walkout protest of federal immigration arrests, the Aurora Police Department clashed with students on Feb. 9, 2026. Three students were taken into custody. Captured video shows one officers violently tackling one of the students to the pavement. (Photo Provided By Cristobal Cavazos)

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office announced it is conducting an independent review into allegations that “excessive force” was used by the Aurora Police Department during a student walkout protest on Feb. 9 against federal immigration arrests, the prosecutors’ office said in a news release.

During the walkout of about 1,500 students, three male juveniles were taken into custody for allegedly resisting an officer, obstructing and improper walking in the roadway, authorities said. One of the juveniles was charged with aggravated battery for punching an officer, police said.

Police said enforcement actions were deemed necessary after “fights broke out within the group” and “water bottles were thrown at police vehicles.” The police also said reckless driving activity emerged where the students gathered.

Videos captured at the scene by protesters appeared to show a police officer aggressively tackling one of the students to the ground, flying through the air after a running start. The student is then held down by multiple officers; it is then that another student appears to throw a punch while trying to get the officers off the pinned-down student.

Another video taken by a protester appears to show one officer kneeling on the back of a student and another officer dragging a student on the ground across the pavement.

The state’s attorney’s office said a full report of its findings will be released to the public after its independent review.

“This office has received all body-worn camera footage, reports, and related evidence from the Aurora Police Department,” the state’s attorney’s office said in a news release. “A comprehensive review of all available materials will be undertaken to determine whether the actions were consistent with department policy, established training, and applicable law.”

When reached for comment, the police department said it also is reviewing available video and documentation, and that “no conclusions have been made at this point, as this incident is still under review internally.” The police said they are reviewing if the enforcement was consistent with department policy, training, and the law.

The announcement of the state’s attorney’s office investigation comes after a crowd of protesters gathered outside the police station on Feb. 10 calling for accountability, including those responsible for what they called “police brutality” to be fired.

State Sen. Karina Villa, D-West Chicago, said the videos showing “minors being restrained and handled like criminals in-front of their peers are deeply disturbing and unacceptable.”

She called for a transparent investigation and for the charges against the students harmed to be dropped.

Following the protests outside the police station, Police Chief Matt Thomas released a lengthy statement.

Thomas said the enforcement action was determined necessary to “restore safety and prevent further harm” based on the “totality of circumstances” unfolding over an extended period of time.

“Officers coordinated a measured response focused on identifying individuals contributing to the unlawful behavior and issuing local ordinance citations in an effort to gain compliance and stabilize the situation,” Thomas said.

Thomas said an officer approached two individuals who had been “identified as primary contributors to the ongoing unsafe and unlawful behavior.” He said the encounter escalated when the two individuals “pulled away and actively attempted to evade the officer.”

“Videos shared online shows an officer tackling one of the individuals who appeared to be compliant,” Thomas said. “However, brief video clips do not capture the full sequence of events. Officers were encountering active and ongoing resistance as they attempted to take individuals into custody.”

Thomas alleged the officer who sustained a punch from one of the juvenile students was taken to the hospital requiring six staples for a head injury. He also alleged several other officers were injured during the incident and received medical attention.

The police department said there is no current reported injury for the kid who crushed by the officer’s flying tackle and pinned to the pavement by multiple officers.

“The department remains firmly committed to respecting everyone’s constitutional right to peacefully protest, including students,” Thomas said. “That commitment must also be balanced with our responsibility to protect the safety of those participating, as well as the broader community.”

For several months federal immigration authorities have conducted raids and made arrests in Aurora and the surrounding community.

Cristobal Cavazos, of Immigrant Solidarity DuPage, who helped lead the protest outside the police station, previously said it’s been a tragedy seeing so many immigrants detained without warrants. He lamented that so many of them have no violent criminal record and are just pursuing a better life for themselves and their families.

“We have to protect us from armed thugs being able to kidnap anybody,” Cavazos previously said.

More students walkouts were planned around the region Friday, which Aurora police discouraged in a statement:

“While we respect students’ rights to express their views, we encourage all students to remain in school. For those who choose to participate, we ask that they do so peacefully, follow the law, and help ensure the situation does not escalate,” police said.

“To support a safe and orderly environment, the department has increased staffing and is working with community leaders, event marshals, and organizers to maintain communication, monitor conditions, and encourage peaceful participation,” the statement continued.

Police also advised motorists to be aware of traffic disruptions and avoid areas of protesters when possible.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and will continue working to balance the rights of individuals to express themselves with our responsibility to protect the safety and well-being of the broader community,” police said.