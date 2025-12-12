Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Northwest Herald

Jarrel Albea scores 16 points as Johnsburg wins 3rd straight: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

By Shaw Local News Network and Joe Aguilar

Boys basketball

Johnsburg 71, Harvest-Westminster 45: At Johnsburg, Jarrel Albea scored 16 points, and the Skyhawks captured the nonconference game for their third win in a row.

Trey Toussaint and Ashton Stern added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for Johnsburg (3-4). Josh Kaunas chipped in eight points, and Danny Loud had seven.

Boys swimming

Jacobs co-op 104, Woodstock North 63: At Woodstock, John Beasley, Joey Alvarez, Parker Brannon, Gavin Sylvester and Brandon Schroeter each won an individual race and swam on two winning relays for Jacobs co-op.

Beasley touched first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.17), while Alvarez captured the 100 breaststroke (1:08.53). Brannon won the 200 IM (2:21.81), Sylvester finished ahead of everyone in the 100 butterfly (1:01.86), and Schroeter took the 100 free (54:00). Jacobs’ co-op also received individual wins from Carter Tomaszewski in the 200 free (2:20.38) and Ian Wright in the 500 free (5:49.76).

Schroeter, Alvarez, Sylvester and Beasley comprised the winning 200 medley relay (1:49.07). The 200 free relay (1:39.44) consisted of Alvarez, Brannon, Tomaszewski and Beasley. Brannon, Wright, Sylvester and Schroeter took the 400 free relay (3:45.06).

Woodstock North’s lone win came from Geo Kopoulos in the 50 free (27.44).

Boys bowling

McHenry 2,812, Harvard 2,730: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Payton Spratt rolled a series-best 611, including a high game of 225, to lead the Warriors. Jared Navas added a 558 series (high game 216) for McHenry.

Camryn Roessler led Harvard with a 516 series, including a high game of 200.

Plano 2,765, Johnsburg 2,486: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, the Skyhawks lost despite Liam Niedenhofer’s 594 series and high game of 243.

Girls bowling

Harvard 2,010, Dundee-Crown 1,520: At Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville, Macie Norgard’s 471 series, which included a high game of 167, led the Hornets to the win.

Dundee-Crown was paced by Lisa Hahn’s 451 series. She rolled a pair of 154 games.

PremiumMcHenry County Front HeadlinesBurlington Central PrepsCary-Grove PrepsCrystal Lake Central PrepsCrystal Lake South PrepsDundee-Crown PrepsHampshire PrepsHuntley PrepsJacobs PrepsPrairie Ridge PrepsMcHenry PrepsHarvard PrepsJohnsburg PrepsMarengo PrepsRichmond-Burton PrepsWoodstock PrepsWoodstock North PrepsAlden-Hebron PrepsMarian Central PrepsBasketballSwimmingBowling
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois

Joe Aguilar

Joe Aguilar

Joe has been covering sports in Chicago and the Chicago suburbs for more than 30 years. He joined Shaw Media in 2021 as a copy editor/page designer before transitioning to sports in 2024.