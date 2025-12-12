Jarrel Albea scores 16 points as Johnsburg wins 3rd straight: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys basketball

Johnsburg 71, Harvest-Westminster 45: At Johnsburg, Jarrel Albea scored 16 points, and the Skyhawks captured the nonconference game for their third win in a row.

Trey Toussaint and Ashton Stern added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for Johnsburg (3-4). Josh Kaunas chipped in eight points, and Danny Loud had seven.

Boys swimming

Jacobs co-op 104, Woodstock North 63: At Woodstock, John Beasley, Joey Alvarez, Parker Brannon, Gavin Sylvester and Brandon Schroeter each won an individual race and swam on two winning relays for Jacobs co-op.

Beasley touched first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.17), while Alvarez captured the 100 breaststroke (1:08.53). Brannon won the 200 IM (2:21.81), Sylvester finished ahead of everyone in the 100 butterfly (1:01.86), and Schroeter took the 100 free (54:00). Jacobs’ co-op also received individual wins from Carter Tomaszewski in the 200 free (2:20.38) and Ian Wright in the 500 free (5:49.76).

Schroeter, Alvarez, Sylvester and Beasley comprised the winning 200 medley relay (1:49.07). The 200 free relay (1:39.44) consisted of Alvarez, Brannon, Tomaszewski and Beasley. Brannon, Wright, Sylvester and Schroeter took the 400 free relay (3:45.06).

Woodstock North’s lone win came from Geo Kopoulos in the 50 free (27.44).

Boys bowling

McHenry 2,812, Harvard 2,730: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Payton Spratt rolled a series-best 611, including a high game of 225, to lead the Warriors. Jared Navas added a 558 series (high game 216) for McHenry.

Camryn Roessler led Harvard with a 516 series, including a high game of 200.

Plano 2,765, Johnsburg 2,486: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, the Skyhawks lost despite Liam Niedenhofer’s 594 series and high game of 243.

Girls bowling

Harvard 2,010, Dundee-Crown 1,520: At Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville, Macie Norgard’s 471 series, which included a high game of 167, led the Hornets to the win.

Dundee-Crown was paced by Lisa Hahn’s 451 series. She rolled a pair of 154 games.