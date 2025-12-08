Volo Museum to give away classic movie car to celebrate 65th anniversary

The Volo Museum is celebrating its 65th anniversary by giving away a 1960 Buick LeSabre, a classic car also featured in a movie starring iconic actors Jimmy Stewart and Bette Davis. (Photo by Alex Newman via Volo Museum)

The Volo Museum – a destination for collectors, movie buffs, car lovers and fans of rare mechanical Americana – has reached its 65th anniversary, and operators wanted to celebrate in a big way.

One lucky winner will receive a 1960 Buick LeSabre, a classic car also featured in a movie starring Jimmy Stewart and Bette Davis.

It will be given away in an online public sweepstakes that ends Dec. 18.

Proprietors said in a news release that the milestone event is intended as a heartfelt thank you to the generations of visitors and supporters who’ve helped transform a small family resale shop founded in 1960 into both a world-traveled museum on 75 acres and one of the oldest and largest classic collector car dealerships in the U.S.

The museum remains a multi-generational family business relying only on its own reinvestments, built without grants, sponsors or government assistance, the release states, which adds that every restoration, new exhibit, expansion and preserved piece of history has been made possible by community support. The museum just finished a five-year, multimillion-dollar full makeover.

The 1960 Buick LeSabre dates to the same year the Grams family started the company. Initially acquired by the family in 1999 for their expanding movie car collection, the LeSabre appeared in the 1983 film, “Right of Way,” driven by Davis and Stewart.

“The 1960 Buick symbolizes both sides of Volo — the classic car dealership and the movie cars of our museum,” Brian Grams, co-owner and museum director, said in a news release. “It’s not just a collector’s item; it’s a piece of our story and a piece of history.”

The giveaway is free; see volofun.com for more details and to enter. Entries will be accepted until Dec. 18 and a winner will be chosen at random Dec. 19.