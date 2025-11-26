Man crushed by vehicle in Wauconda is identified

A man who was crushed by a vehicle in Wauconda Tuesday morning has been identified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The deceased was identified as Matthew Pfister, 37, of North Chicago.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy was performed Wednesday and preliminary results indicated Pfister died of “blunt force injuries as a result of the incident.”

Wauconda Police and Fire District personnel were called to a workplace in the 300 block of West Liberty Street around 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, police said Tuesday.

The coroner’s office said first responders found Pfister pinned under the front of a vehicle after it appeared to have fallen off a lift.

The coroner’s office said Wauconda Fire personnel lifted the vehicle and freed Pfister, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said it responded to the scene and it is investigating the incident alongside Wauconda police.