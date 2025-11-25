Man crushed by vehicle at Wauconda workplace

A man was killed after getting crushed by a vehicle in what police said was a workplace incident Tuesday in Wauconda.

Wauconda Police and Fire District personnel were called to the 300 block of West Liberty Steet in Wauconda around 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release.

First responders found a man, identified by police as a 37-year-old, “pinned under the front end of a vehicle,” police said.

Wauconda Fire personnel lifted the vehicle and extricated the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“Preliminary information indicates that the vehicle was elevated roughly five feet on a lift when the rear end came off the lift while the victim was underneath,” police said.

Police added the man wasn’t able to get out before the front end also came off the lift, “resulting in him being crushed beneath the vehicle.”

The Wauconda Police Department and Lake County Coroner’s Office, pending autopsy results, are actively investigating the incident.

Wauconda Police Chief David Wermes, “on behalf of the Wauconda Police Department, extends our deepest sympathies to the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” police said.