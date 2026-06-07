Marseilles killer denied bid for new sentence

Logan Petre was sentenced in November to 52 years in prison for killing his dad Leo. On Friday, June 5, 2026, Logan Petre struck out in his bid for a new sentence. There may be more time on the way. Petre is set for trial June 22 on multiple felony charges including home invasion, which could inflate his sentence by up to 30 years. (Scott Anderson)

Logan Petre argued he didn’t get a fair shake when he was sentenced for strangling his fathermurder trial. Petre struck out and keeps his 52 years in prison. There may be more prison time on the way.

Petre, 23, formerly of Marseilles, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court on twin matters. First, Petre had filed a motion to reconsider his sentence for first-degree murder.

La Salle County Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni denied that motion and upheld the 52 years she gave him for killing Leo Petre. The denial, however, clears the way for Petre to appeal.

But before any appeal goes forward, Petre will be back in La Salle County Circuit Court on some still-pending matters.

Petre is charged with home invasion (filed before Leo Petre’s death on Father’s Day weekend 2024) and with multiple counts of aggravated battery for fights in La Salle County Jail while he was awaiting trial.

A conviction for home invasion would add six to 30 years on top of his 52-year sentence for murder.

The trial for home invasion and battery is set for June 22. Petre will next appear on June 17 for a final pre-trial conference.

Most of Petre’s charges were put on hold while La Salle County prosecutors brought him to trial on murder. Leo Petre was found beaten and fatally choked in his Marseilles home.

Logan Petre acknowledged inflicting the fatal injuries but insisted he acted in self-defense. At a bench trial, Vescogni rejected self-defense and convicted him of murder.