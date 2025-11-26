Cyber tips lead to charges against Wauconda man for alleged lewd images of children

“Multiple” cyber tips led to a search warrant and then the arrest of a Wauconda man on charges of possession of material depicting child sexual abuse, police said.

Authorities seized “numerous” multiple electronic devices when they executed the warrant Tuesday and “child sexual abuse material was located during the forensic reviews" of the devices, Wauconda police said in a news release.

The investigation was prompted by “multiple cyber tips from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force,” police said.

Ronald A. Justus, 61, was charged with four felony counts of possession of material depicting child sexual abuse, according to authorities.

“Crimes involving the exploitation of children are among the most serious we investigate,” Police Chief David Wermes said in the release. “We will pursue every resource available to ensure those who prey on children are held accountable.”

Island Lake police, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office assisted in executing the warrant.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the department’s Investigations Unit at 847-526-2421.