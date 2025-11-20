Skyler Comer rolls 300 game for Woodstock North: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald Sports Roundup

Boys bowling

Woodstock North 3,116, Burlington Central 3,072: At Woodstock, Skyler Comer rolled a series of 713, including a 300 game, to lead the Thunder over the Rockets. Camden Page rolled a series of 615 to lead the way for Central.

McHenry 2,560, Harvard 2,494: At Harvard, Payton Spratt rolled a 517 series to lead the Warriors over the Hornets. Camryn Roesler of Harvard had the top series of the match with a 544.

Woodstock 3,281, Burlington Central 3.072: At Burlington, Gavin Jacobson rolled a 628, including a 258 game, to lead the Blue Streaks over the Rockets.

Huntley 3,390, Marengo 2,918: At Huntley, the Red Raiders defeated the Indians in a nonconference match behind a big performance from Caiden Bergren, who rolled a series of 692 with a single game high of 258. Brandon Schmidt led Marengo with a series of 601.

Girls basketball

Nazareth Academy 53, Huntley 19: At Carpentersville, sophomore Evelyn Freundt scored 10 points as the Red Raiders fell to the Roadrunners at the Dundee-Crown Tournament. Aubrina Adamik added seven points for Huntley (1-1).

Moline 59, Prairie Ridge 23: At Burlington, Zoe Nanos scored 13 points as the Wolves fell to 0-2 at the Mark Einwich Tournament at Burlington Central. Marissa Taege added a pair of 3-pointers and finished with six points for PR (0-2)