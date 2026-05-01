Pints for Pups fundraiser for Tails Humane Society returns May 2

Puppies available for adoption vie for attention Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at Tails Humane Society in DeKalb. Tails was presented with the Nonprofit Organization of the Year award by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce. (Mark Busch)

The Rotaract Club of Sycamore will host Pints for Pups, a fun, dog-friendly outdoor market on Saturday, designed to bring together pet lovers while supporting impactful local nonprofits.

The event runs from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Jonamac Orchard, 19412 Shabbona Road, Malta.

Proceeds from the event will benefit several organizations making a difference across DeKalb County, including Tails Humane Society, Voluntary Action Center’s Meals on Wheels, Home Buddies Program and local service dogs such as Duo Dog Laddie, the Facility Dog at the Family Service Agency of DeKalb County, according to a news release.

Funds raised through Pints for Pups will directly support:

Adoptable pets at Tails Humane Society by providing toys, treats and enrichment both in the shelter and as they transition into new homes

Homebound residents who rely on the Meals on Wheels

HomeBuddies Program, which also helps ensure their pets receive food and care

Local service animals like Duo Dog Laddie, who play a vital role in supporting emotional well-being and community safety

Pints for Pups is more than just an event – it’s a celebration of the bond between people and their pets and the organizations that support them.

Attendees can enjoy a day outdoors with local beverages from Jonamac Orchard, live demonstrations, interactive dog-friendly activities and opportunities to connect with fellow pet owners.

The event will take place rain or shine. Parking is free on-site and attendees should follow event signage. Entry is a $5 donation or a contribution of pet toys, treats, or food. Guests are invited to include a personal note with their donation, which will be delivered to a local pet owner through the VAC Meals on Wheels, HomeBuddies Program or included with a new pet adoption at Tails Humane Society.

Brothers Country Supply will help make every donation go further by contributing $5 worth of pet food to Tails and VAC for every $5 donated per person at the gate. Children under 16 are free. Dogs are welcome at no cost but must be leashed, well-behaved and up to date on vaccinations.

Jonamac Orchard, a Lover of Pets Sponsor, will have its Cider House open with ciders, wines and local craft beer. The first 250 guests (ages 16 and older) will receive a souvenir Pints for Pups stadium cup to enjoy during the event and take home.

A new local food truck, The Dog Bowl – Food Trailer, will be on-site serving treats for the whole family, including pup cups. Bethany Animal Hospital and local firefighters will demonstrate life-saving techniques and strategies for dogs and cats, including CPR, first aid, emergency readiness and the Heimlich maneuver.

Attendees can meet Duo Dog Laddie, a facility dog from Family Service Agency. Learn how Laddie brings comfort to local children and adults at the Children’s Advocacy Center, in local schools and throughout the community.

Tails will have adoptable dogs on-site and will also share information about other adoptable pets, their spay and neuter clinic, programs like Dog’s Day Out and the Working Cats Program, and dog training opportunities. VAC will have information about their services, including the HomeBuddies Program. Learn how you can volunteer to deliver meals to homebound residents in our community and support their pets.

Dogs can take free photos at the dog-friendly America 250 DeKalb patriotic photo booth, created by The Balloon Bar, Lover of Pets Sponsor, or get a “pet passport” at the Rotaract Club table – a helpful document to keep your dog’s weight, height, color, microchip number, photo, and other important information all in one place. This can be especially useful in the instance that your pet is lost, loose or during an emergency to assist in retrieval and recovery.

Stop by 94.9 WDKB’s booth to cast a vote for Most Patriotic Pup. More information about participating as a contestant is available at 949wdkb.com.

Andrew Miller Photography will offer scheduling for Paws & Portraits Mini Sessions at Pints for Pups in the Orchard. Pre-register online to secure your spot or stop by on the day of to check availability. More information will be shared on his Facebook page.

Shop local vendors, including pet suppliers (food, toys, treats, and more), pet services (veterinary, grooming, boarding, training, etc.) and other pet-related businesses.