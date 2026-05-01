6 hospitalized, including 3 minors, in 2-car rollover crash in rural DeKalb County

Shaw Local file photo – Six people, including three minors, were hospitalized Thursday after a two-vehicle crash in rural Kingston Township, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Six people, including three minors, were hospitalized Thursday after a two-vehicle crash in rural Kingston Township, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Pleasant Hill and Baseline roads about 4:09 p.m. Thursday for a reported rollover crash with injuries.

Authorities said that a 72-year-old Hoffman Estates man driving a white 2012 Chevrolet Silverado allegedly failed to yield at a southbound stop sign on Pleasant Hill Road at the intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies determined that the man drove the Silverado into the intersection and crashed into a gray 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 39-year-old woman from Genoa with three minors in the car.

The Silverado, which also carried a passenger, 45, from Sandwich, struck the passenger side of the Tahoe, authorities said.

Paramedics took all occupants from both vehicles to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital for minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both vehicles were towed from the crash site.

The Hoffman Estates man was cited by the sheriff’s office for failure to yield at a stop intersection.