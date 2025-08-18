Most ComEd customers in McHenry County expected to have power restored Monday

A sign posted at the entrance to Cary Lake at Rotary Park in Cary Aug. 17 says the park is closed. ComEd is using the park as a staging area to restore power to customers in the area. (Claire O'Brien)

Just over 1,000 ComEd customers were still without power in McHenry County as of mid-Monday morning, according to the ComEd outage map.

As of just after 10 a.m. Monday, 1,017 customers were without power in McHenry County. The number was down from late Sunday afternoon, when around 4,000 customers were still waiting to be reconnected.

ComEd said on its website it expected all power will be restored by 2 p.m. Monday.

Most of the areas with outages includes the Cary, Fox River Grove and Algonquin areas, which were among the hardest-hit areas in the county by the storms that swept through the area Saturday.

In Cary, Cary Lake at Rotary Park is closed through Wednesday because ComEd is using the park to stage recovery efforts, officials said.

Cary officials also declared a state of emergency in the village Saturday after the storms. The order is in effect for seven days unless the Cary Village Board opts to extend it.