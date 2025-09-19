McHenry County GOPac to host Charlie Kirk memorial gathering Sunday

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk speaks in St. Charles in 2022 for what he was promoting as a “no forced masks” rally. A memorial gathering is planned for Sunday for Kirk, who was gunned down while speaking in Utah. (Eric Schelkopf)

McHenry County GOPac will host a celebration of life Sunday for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk and air a livestream of his memorial service.

A memorial service for Kirk, who was shot and killed Sept. 10 while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University, will take place Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. McHenry County GOPac said the memorial service will be broadcast live during the celebration of life.

The gathering begins at noon Sunday at Niko’s Red Mill Tavern in Woodstock, and all are welcome, McHenry County GOPac officials said. Admission is free, although attendees can purchase food and drinks through Niko’s Red Mill Tavern.

“Charlie Kirk was more than a leader – he was a spark that ignited a movement. We invite the community to join us in honoring his memory and the values he championed,” Karen Tirio, chairwoman for McGOPAC, said in an email Thursday.

Kirk grew up in the northwest suburbs, graduated from Wheeling High School and was a co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA. His widow, Erika Kirk, was named the organization’s CEO and board chair Thursday.

He had made appearances in the suburbs in recent years, including a rally in Woodstock in 2024 during President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. Kirk also spoke against mask mandates at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles in February 2022, right before the mandates ended.

McHenry County GOPac, which seeks to raise money for Republican candidates, hosted Kirk at an event in Crystal Lake in 2023. The event drew both supporters and protesters.

Since Kirk’s death, comments about him have raised controversy both nationwide and locally. A Crystal Lake School District 47 Board member received backlash for posts she made about Kirk, although the board declined to censure her.