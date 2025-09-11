Illinois politicians mourn Charlie Kirk, who was from Chicago suburbs, after shooting death

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk speaks at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles in 2022 for what he promoted as a “no forced masks” rally. (Eric Schelkopf)

Politicians around northern Illinois are mourning the death of Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot Wednesday while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University.

Kirk grew up in the northwest suburbs, graduated from Wheeling High School and, although he had become a national figure, made multiple appearances in the Chicago area in the years since he co-founded the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA. He also was a regular presence on college campuses.

Illinois Republican Party Chair Kathy Salvi said in a statement: “Our hearts are broken over the tragic death of Charlie Kirk. Charlie’s work for Republicans in Illinois and across the country was invaluable. Charlie gave an important and unique voice to young people across the country and engaged in thoughtful, open and honest dialogue that our country desperately needs. Political violence has no place in this country, and we continue to pray for Charlie’s family.”

Illinois House Minority Leader Tony McCombie – whose 89th House District includes parts of DeKalb, Ogle and neighboring counties – said in part on Facebook: “My heart is broken, and I am angry. Charlie Kirk was assassinated in a senseless act of violence. My prayers are with his family, friends and all who loved him.”

Her statement went on to say: “It is deeply disturbing that hatred has escalated to the point where lives are being stolen. That this happened while he was speaking on political violence at a university, a place that should be dedicated to free speech and the open exchange of ideas, makes it even more tragic. If ideas cannot be debated on campus without fear of violence, we have truly lost our way.“

Illinois Democratic County Chairs Association President Mark Guethle, who also chairs the Kane County Democratic Party, said in part in a statement: “We are shocked and horrified by what seems to have been a politically motivated murder, and we extend our deepest sympathy to Charlie’s wife and family, as well as the students and community members who had to endure this tragic event.”

State Rep. Jeff Keicher, whose district includes parts of DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties, said in part on Facebook: “This young man, an Illinoisan by birth, empowered open, peaceful dialogue on complex issues across our nation’s college campuses, which has been long overdue. Violence is never the answer to political differences. We must get back to being able to disagree without espousing hate toward one another.”

Kirk had made a number of appearances in the suburbs in recent years.

McHenry County GOPac, a political action committee that raises money for Republican candidates in the county, hosted Kirk at an event at the Holiday Inn in Crystal Lake in 2023. The event drew both supporters and protesters.

Kirk also spoke against mask mandates at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles in February 2022. Mask mandates ended in Illinois not long after Kirk’s speech.

In 2024, Kirk was slated to speak at a pro-Donald Trump rally at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, and some attendees at the rally were eager to hear from him. Kirk ultimately didn’t show up.

McHenry County GOPac Chair Karen Tirio said she had the pleasure of dining with Kirk twice and said he was a “phenomenal person.” She recalled that he was knowledgeable and humble. She also said Kirk was an “exemplary husband,” as well as human being, teacher and Christian.

“He left a blueprint for us” on how to learn, live and bring other people to Christ, Tirio said. “What a loss for this country.”

McHenry County GOP Chair Jeff Thorsen said he was “heartbroken.” The party shared a graphic on Facebook that read, “In memoriam, Charlie Kirk, 1993-2025,″ alongside a picture of Kirk.

McHenry County Board member Terri Greeno said she had met Kirk a few times. She said she didn’t know him personally but would have been proud to call him a friend.

Greeno said she had mutual friends with Kirk back when he was in college. She recalled going to a fundraiser in Crystal Lake when Kirk’s organization was getting started and bidding on a painting at the function of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The painting hangs in the conference room at her work, Greeno said.

Greeno said it is time for people to “seek truth and pray.”