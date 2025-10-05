Jacobs freshman Lennox Szymonik races to 1st at Peoria: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls cross county

Peoria Invite: At Detweiller Park in Peoria, Jacobs freshman Lennox Szymonik placed first with a time of 16:57.57, well ahead of the runner-up finisher (17:35.51) in the Class 3A race that had 197 runners.

Huntley’s Morgan Sauber (17:47.74) took sixth and Haley Rahman (18:09.41) took ninth to lead the Raiders to the 28-team meet championship. Jacobs was third and Hampshire was fifth.

Hampshire’s Reese Long (18:16.59) was 12th, and Huntley’s Isabella Ciesla (18:25.83) was 18th and Cori Kilvinger (18:28.14) was 19th. Hampshire’s Annabelle Haskins (18:46.38) was 25th and Miya Moraga (18:57.48) was 26th. Jacobs’ Mackenzie Cronin (19:15.21) was 32nd.

Crystal Lake South’s Laynie Ripley (19:05.54) was 16th out of 218 runners in the Class 1A/2A race. Also for the Gators, who placed fourth out of 29 teams, Annalee Aarseth (19:33.37) was 31st and Lily Brooks (19:47.25) was 41st.

Patricia Harland Invite: At Tim Osmond Sports Complex in Antioch, Johnsburg’s Clara Nicoline finished runner-up with a time of 19:11.8, behind Lilly Binger (18:58.73) of Belvidere North.

Richmond-Burton’s Khloe Lundy (20:27.93) took sixth, while Johnsburg’s Addison Klos (21:02.04) was 10th and Maura Oeffling (22:29.16) was 18th.

St. Charles North Invite: At LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles, Cary-Grove’s Alexandra Santoyo finished 11th out of 94 runners with a time of 18:51.82 as the Trojans took fourth as a team. C-G’s Olivia Parker (19:23.05) was 17th.

Pat Savage Invite: At Niles, Burlington Central’s Julia Haacker was 24th with a time of 19:41.25 and Callie Pflug (20:07.28) was 39th.

Lisle Mane Invite: At Lisle Community Park, Dundee-Crown took 15th out of 20 teams.

Boys cross country

Patricia Harland Invite: At Tim Osmond Sports Complex in Antioch, Johnsburg’s Grady Smith finished first in 15:34.4 and teammate Micah Klos (16:01.28) took third, while Prairie Ridge captured the team title.

Prairie Ridge’s Thomas Henry (16:06.98), Steven Randles (16:24.83) and Tyler Sjoblom (16:41.16) placed fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. Logan Lancaster (17:13.55) was 13th and Ethan Pascoe (17:20.37) was 16th for the Wolves.

Oliver Ebel (17:19.91) was 15th for Marian.

Peoria Invite: At Detweiller Park in Peoria, Huntley’s Joseph Sittler (15:23.60) took 17th out of 256 runners in the Class 3A race. McHenry’s Myles Wagner (15:26.10) placed 19th, Huntley’s Andrew Raistrick (15:39.60) was 28th and McHenry’s Nate Martin (15:42.80) was 29th.

St. Charles North Invite: At LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles, Cary-Grove’s Aaron Milewski (16:06.96) placed 28th.

Pat Savage Invite: At Niles, Burlington Central’s Brandon Pflug took 32nd in 16:30.97.

Lisle Mane Invite: At Lisle Community Park, Dundee-Crown placed 11th out of 20 teams. Josh Michalski (17:37.99) took 16th and Logan Grey (17:39.34) was 17th.

Boys soccer

Geneva 4, Huntley 2: At Geneva, Tyler Murray and Finley Williams each scored for the Red Raiders (9-1-2), who suffered their first loss of the season. James Doughty had an assist and Ethan Knaus made a pair of saves.

Dundee-Crown 1, Wauconda 0: At Carpentersville, Manuel Hernandez made six saves in the shutout for the Chargers, who improved to 11-4-3. Jorge Pacheco scored a second half goal for D-C, assisted by Mauricio Ruiz.

Girls volleyball

ASICS Challenge: At Mother McAuley in Chicago, Huntley finished 2-3, beating Wahlert (Iowa) 25-6, 25-18 and Salpointe (Ariz.) 25-18, 15-25, 27-25. Abby Whitehouse had 11 assists, two kills and four aces against Wahlert, Izzy Whitehouse had eight kills and five digs and Sophia Tocmo added 11 digs and two aces.

Tocmo had 18 digs, Rachael Hein finished with five kills and six digs and Emily Ernst had five kills and seven assists against Salpointe. Summer Massow added eight kills, Mia Jacobelli had six kills and Izzy Whitehouse had three kills and 10 digs.

Huntley lost to Marist 25-14, 25-19, Berkeley Prep (Fla.) 25-22, 25-14 and Downers Grove North 25-23, 25-23.

Girls tennis

Spirit of the Northwest Tournament: At Lake Villa, Johnsburg (30 points) tied for second with Grant, while Wauconda (38) captured the eight-team tournament title. Woodstock (19) was fifth in the meet, which took place Thursday.

For the Skyhawks, Lexi Dercole and Summer Toussaint placed first at No. 2 doubles, Kayla Hiller and Brooke Butler placed first at No. 4 doubles and Allison Shaver took second at No. 2 singles.