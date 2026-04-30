Habitat for Humanity building home in Mendota

The city of Mendota sold a vacant lot to Habitat for Humanity for $1 — rejecting bids of $8,000 and $12,000 — to prioritize affordable housing over immediate revenue.

Habitat for Humanity will now recruit a family in need and break ground in May, with construction finished by early September. The project marks the second Habitat home in Mendota in eight years.

The city’s decision prioritizes long-term community benefit over short-term gain. Under a redevelopment agreement, Habitat must build a home on the lot, ensuring the city eventually recovers its investment through property tax revenue.

“We accept what’s in the best interest of the city of Mendota,” Attorney Michael Guilfoyle said.

City Clerk Emily McConville explained the financial logic. “As of right now, I think the city has about $30,000 into that lot with legal fees and tearing down and dealing with the asbestos,” McConville said. “So it was a point for the city to recoup some of its money, eventually, with property tax.”

McConville clarified that a building plan for the property at 1205 Jefferson St. has already been submitted.

Guilfoyle noted that Habitat for Humanity is subject to the redevelopment agreement and a contract stating that the organization agrees to build a home so the city gets a tax base.

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Jessica Brayfield said the organization is grateful for the city’s partnership and First State Bank’s commitment as a premier build partner.

“Right now we’re on the hunt for a local family that’s in need of affordable housing,” Brayfield said. “We hope that we can get some applicants rolling now and we want to get moving as soon as possible.”

Brayfield said that Habitat for Humanity built a home in Mendota about eight years ago. “The family is still there. They still love their home and still love Mendota,” she said. “We’re looking for another family just like that.”