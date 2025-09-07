Tyler Samaan, Burlington Central capture Cary-Grove Invite titles: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys golf

Cary-Grove Invite: At Foxford Hills in Cary, Burlington Central’s Tyler Samaan shot a 2-over-par 74 to grab medalist honors, and the Rockets took first out of nine teams. Central (320) beat runner-up Lake Zurich (322) by two shots for the top spot.

Prairie Ridge (329) took third, Crystal Lake Central (334) was fourth, Huntley (340) was fifth and McHenry (351) was sixth. Crystal Lake South (354) was seventh, Cary-Grove (357) was eighth and Dundee-Crown (401) was ninth.

Huntley’s Austin Matich, McHenry’s Alex LaShelle and Burlington Central’s Matthew Zierk tied for fourth place with 78s. McHenry’s Dane Currie (79) took seventh, C-G’s Wyatt McKinney (80) and Prairie Ridge’s Mason Zimmerman (80) tied for eighth, and Crystal Lake Central’s Asher Johnson (81) and Crystal Lake South’s Zach Schuster (81) tied for 10th.

Prairie Ridge’s Anthony Pettrone (82) and Crystal Lake Central’s Tommy Laird (82) tied for 12th, while Prairie Ridge’s Jack Dahlem (83) and Burlington Central’s Colin Gritzman (83) tied for 14th.

Girls volleyball

Jacobs Invite: At Algonquin, Crystal Lake Central won the Gold Bracket title to take fifth, beating Belvidere North 25-20, 25-21 in their final match. Seniors Emily Mazza (25 kills, seven blocks, seven aces) and Alexis Hadeler (19 kills, 41 digs) were named to the all-tournament team.

Central opened with losses to Boylan (25-21, 25-20) and Barrington (20-25, 25-27, 15-10), then defeated Warren (25-17, 25-9) and Boylan (25-19, 25-13) to advance to the fifth-place game.

Tessa Popp recorded 49 digs and seven aces, Reilly McCardle had 42 digs and Katie Piech chipped in 43 assists.

Rochelle Invite: At Rochelle, McHenry went 5-0 day to win the championship.

Huntley 4, Larkin 2: At Huntley, Tyler Murray scored two goals and Finley Williams and Aiden Felz had one apiece for the Red Raiders in a nonconference win over the Royals. Ethan Knaus had five saves in goal.

Boys cross country

St. Charles East Leavey Invite: At Settler’s Hill in Geneva, Huntley finished fourth out of 11 teams. Andrew Raistrick ran in 15:54.80 to get 11th for the Red Raiders.

Harlem Invite: At Kieselburg County Forest Preserve in Roscoe, Hampshire took second with 59 points, just behind Belvidere (46). Burlington Central (102) was fourth.

Burlington Central’s Brandon Pflug (16:51,77) was fourth, Hampshire’s Hudson Cuplin (16:57.14) took sixth, Hampshire’s Nigel Gay (17:05.53) took eighth, Central’s Dane Walikonis (17:22.92) was 11th and Hampshire’s Logan Legge (17:22.95) was 12th.

Crystal Lake South Rich Eschman Invite: At Veteran Acres Park in Crystal Lake, Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt (16:41.05) was second individually, Crystal Lake South’s Joey Gonzalez (16:45.57) was third and Johnsburg’s Grady Smith (16:51.16) was fourth. Woodstock’s Josh Roth (17:53.75) took 12th.

Woodstock was third out of nine teams. Glenbrook South was first, McHenry was sixth, Marian Central was eighth and Harvard was ninth.

Girls cross country

St. Charles East Leavey Invite: At Settler’s Hill in Geneva, Huntley finished fourth in the 11-team meet. The Raiders were led by Isabella Cielsa (18:00.80) in seventh place and Morgan Sauber (18:20.70) in 11th. Cori Kilvinger (18:44.30) was 15th.

Harlem Invite: At Kieselburg County Forest Preserve in Roscoe, Burlington Central (46) won the 10-team title with 46 points. Hampshire (89) was third and Marengo (184) was sixth.

Hampshire’s Reese Long (19:31.66) took third overall and Burlington Central’s Hailey Ramono (19:52.50) was fifth. Central’s Addison Davis (20:24.19) finished ninth and teammates Callie Pflug (20:34.87), Julia Haacker (20:38.65) and Emalyn Davis (20:42.94) took 11th, 12th and 13th, respectively. Hampshire’s Kaley Byhre (20:45.85) finished 14th and Central’s Isabella Munoz (20:46.65) was 15th.

Crystal Lake South Rich Eschman Invite: At Veteran Acres Park in Crystal Lake, Crystal Lake South placed runner-up to Lake Zurich out of seven teams. Woodstock was fifth and Harvard took seventh.

Crystal Lake South’s Caroline Lucas (21:08.48) placed fifth, Johnsburg’s Clara Nicoline (21:16.03) took fifth and South’s Laynie Ripley (21:32.18) took seventh. Annalee Aarseth (21:57.43) was 10th for South, and Woodstock’s Sophie Sarabia (22:24.75) was 13th. South’s Lily Brooks (22:35.61) was 15th.

Flag football

St. Charles North 50, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs were blanked by the North Stars.

Hampshire 7, DeKalb 6: At Hampshire, the Whips grabbed a one-point win against the Barbs in their nonconference game.

Boys soccer

Dundee-Crown 3, Harlem 1: At Carpentersville, the Chargers defeated the Huskies in nonconference action.

Hampshire 2, DeKalb 1: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs earned a nonconference win over the Barbs.

Burlington Central 3, Batavia 1: At Batavia, the Rockets beat the Bulldogs.

Crystal Lake South 4, Buffalo Grove 3: At Wauconda, the Gators ended the Wauconda Tournament with a victory over the Bison.

Lake Zurich 5, Jacobs 0: At Barrington, the Golden Eagles were shut out versus the Bears in the Barrington Tournament.

Woodstock Jacob Norys Tournament: At Woodstock, Woodstock North went 1-1 on the day with a 1-0 loss to St. Viator and 3-0 win over Romeoville.