Fundraiser Saturday in memory of Austin Stanek, victim in hit-and-run last year in Island Lake

Wauconda and Island Lake area community members are invited to stop by JJ Twig’s Pizza and Pub in Wauconda Aug. 16 for the first “Be Like Austin” outdoor sand volleyball tournament.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the Be Like Austin scholarship. The family of Austin Stanek, an Island Lake resident who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last year, set up the scholarship in his memory to support young adults who are pursuing careers in the trades.

Community members can come by and cheer on the 16 teams competing in the tournament, enjoy good food and people, participate in raffles, bid on silent auction items and get “Be Like Austin” T-shirts, car decals or beverage sleeves, the family said.

The community donated more than 25 raffles and silent auction items for the fundraiser. Among them are local shopping and entertainment items, golf for four and health and wellness gift packages.

Volleyball games are going to start at 10 a.m., with championship games scheduled to start about 6 p.m.

For information about the scholarship or to register, visit belikeaustin.org.