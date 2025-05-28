McHenry woman accused in hit-and-run that killed Island Lake man now also charged with DUI

A McHenry woman accused of hiding her car after a fatal hit-and-run is now also charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol in the crash that killed 24-year-old Austin Stanek of Island Lake, according to court records.

Christine S. Eilers, 51, was initially charged in January and indicted in February on failure to report a crash involving death, a Class 1 felony, and leaving the scene of an accident involving death, McHenry County court records show. On April 10, the indictment was amended, adding two new charges of aggravated DUI, the documents show.

Austin Stanek photographed in Nashville, Tennessee July 8, 2022. (Photo provided by Paul Stanek)

Stanek was hit by a car at about 11 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 4300 block of Roberts Road near Island Lake while walking with a group of people on or near the side of the road, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office has said.

Authorities allege that Eilers, who appeared in court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing, hit Stanek with her car, did not stop or call for help afterward and then hid her vehicle in her boyfriend’s garage.

Eilers was taken into custody Jan. 6 and appeared in an initial court hearing the next day where she was released from the county jail pretrial on electronic home monitoring and house arrest. On May 5, those conditions were removed and a curfew was added, requiring her to be in her home from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m., an order said. She also cannot leave the state without permission or consume alcohol and was fitted with a Continuing Alcohol Monitoring, or CAM, device, court records show. She also is under the direct supervision of court services and probation, the order said.

During Eilers’ initial court appearance, a prosecutor said she had been drinking in bars earlier that night and afterward “concealed” her 2013 Nissan Murano in her boyfriend’s garage. Eilers struck Stanek from behind with her car and drove on, “never slowing down or stopping,” Assistant State’s Attorney Anthony Marin said in arguing she be detained pretrial. Eilers also goes by the name Christine Pine, authorities said.

Marin said later that night, Eilers went to her boyfriend’s Lakemoor home, told him she had been in an accident and was “distraught.” The pair then “concealed” her white SUV in his garage underneath a covering, Marin said. Charges have not been filed against the boyfriend.

When authorities found the car, they found its damage was consistent with the crash and the debris left behind, Marin said. The car’s internal GPS system and surveillance footage showed that she had been present and drinking at two bars earlier that night, and the GPS also placed her car at the scene of the crash when it occurred, Marin said. He also alleged that Eilers called her attorney the night of the crash but did not call 911.

Stanek was taken that night to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington, where he later was pronounced dead.

Authorities announced days later that they had identified a person of interest and the vehicle believed to have been involved. In the ensuing months before charges were filed, the sheriff’s major crash investigation unit collected evidence that included the vehicle involved, according to police.

The most serious charge against Eilers is a Class 1 felony. If convicted, sentencing carries a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Stanek’s memorial service was held on what would have been his 25th birthday. His family set up a GoFundMe page, Celebrating Austin’s Spirit with a Scholarship. Stanek was a 2018 graduate of Wauconda High School. As of this week, the fund raised more than $42,000 far surpassing the goal of $25,000. The family also is planning “Be like Austin,” an outdoor sand volleyball tournament and fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 16, at JJ Twigs Pizza and Pub in Wauconda. Team registration is open. The family is raising money to help students going to school to work in the trades. More information is at Belikeaustin.org.

In a separate case, authorities alleged that a Wood Dale man, Andrew Franklin, sped through the scene of the hit-and-run crash while police were still investigating and nearly hit an officer with his car. Franklin is charged with aggravated assault to a police officer, a Class 4 felony, and obstructing a police officer, a Class A misdemeanor, the court records show. He is due in court June 4.

Eilers’ attorney declined to comment.

Northwest Herald reporter Claire O’Brien contributed.