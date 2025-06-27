Crystal Lake Park District again mulls buying shuttered Northwestern fitness center

Crystal Lake Park District board members and staff tour the Northwestern Medicine Health and Fitness Center that closed in 2022 on June 13, 2025. (Michelle Meyer)

The Crystal Lake Park District once again is starting conversations about potentially purchasing a shuttered Northwestern Medicine Health and Fitness Center to turn it into a community center – after considering but rejecting the idea two years ago.

Local developer John Green gave a presentation during a park district board meeting earlier this month saying that the 80,000-square-foot facility on 8 acres has a purchase price of $4.2 million. Green has been under contract to purchase the building since the beginning of this year, but said he would “be happy to assign the contract to [the park district] and step aside.”

The Northwestern Medicine Health and Fitness Center, located at 200 Congress Parkway, Crystal Lake, has been closed since 2022. The local park district is again considering a purchase of the property. (Michelle Meyer)

The Northwestern Medicine Fitness Center, 200 Congress Parkway, closed in 2022 because of declining memberships. A Huntley location remains open. Crystal Lake parks officials first entertained the idea of turning Northwestern’s Crystal Lake fitness center into a community center before it closed, with hundreds of residents supporting the idea. But efforts by the park district quickly ended after the board was told that Northwestern was interested in leasing it out short term but nothing beyond that.

“The park district quickly determined that it was not in the best interests of the residents and taxpayers … to lease the premises because it was not a permanent solution for the needs of the community,” according to a 2023 news release from the Crystal Lake Park District.

Now, more than two years later, the 25-year-old building still stands vacant. Green said he’s looked at multiple scenarios for the structure, from converting it into a private health club or apartments to completely tearing it down. He said he is looking to close on the offer later this year.

Green also said he could potentially give the park district the option to lease the building for five years with an option to buy later.

“I’m not lobbying you to do anything. I’m just telling you the opportunity is there,” Green said.

Some park board members and staff toured the empty facility earlier this month. Indoor tracks and basketball courts, a child day care center, office spaces, therapy pools and a warm-water pool were all in good condition.

Swimming and therapy pools still maintained after the Northwestern Medicine Health and Fitness Center closed in 2022. (Michelle Meyer)

Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian showed support for the purchase during Green’s presentation in front of the park board. The mayor listed other Chicago-area suburbs that have community centers, including La Grange, Oak Brook and Hinsdale, saying Crystal Lake residents “deserve this.”

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, guys and gals,” Haleblian said. “This building is in really decent condition. I know that because I’m in that business.”

About six years ago, the park district looked into creating a brand-new recreation center and estimated the costs to be about $30 million to $45 million, park district Executive Director Jason Herbster said.

Commissioner Cathy Cagle said the park district could swing the financials by possibly liquidating the Grand Oaks Recreation Center and the administration building.

“I’m filled with hope that this could be just a killer resource for us as a community – not as a gym, not as a health center, but as a community center,” she said. “This building has the space to allow that to happen.”

Commissioner Karen Johnson said she wants to make sure that taking on the property would be something the park district could handle in terms of financials and staffing. Commissioner Keith Nisenson expressed similar concerns, questioning how much operational costs would be after the initial purchase.

“The concept is great,” he said. “I think one thing that has to be at the top of our list is the operational costs. That weighs heavily.”