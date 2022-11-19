Crystal Lake residents petition park district to buy Northwestern Medicine gym

Jack Jacobs of Cary, 80, told the Crystal Lake Park District board that he “didn’t mean to be dramatic” but their discussion on the soon-to-be-closing Northwestern Medicine Fitness Center in Crystal Lake was a “decision that could affect [his] lifespan.”

Jacobs and dozens more attended the park district’s board meeting Thursday to implore the park commissioners to consider trying to buy the fitness center, which Northwestern Medicine recently announced would be closing Dec. 30.

More than 260 people also have signed a petition, sent to both the park district and Northwestern Medicine, asking them to figure out how to keep the facility open.

Park commissioners showed some support for the idea but cautioned it was speculative, and no substantive discussions had taken place with either Northwestern Medicine or among park district leadership about how the fitness center could be acquired.

The residents’ concerns about the closure mainly involve the fitness center’s unique facilities – in particular, a warm-water pool that many said is a crucial part of their health and fitness regimen.

Dozens of community members petitioned the Crystal Lake Park District during their meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, to look into purchasing the Northwestern Medicine gym due to close at the end of the year. (Aaron Dorman)

“I understand where Northwestern is coming from, but that facility is more than just bricks and mortar,” Jacobs said. “It’s a fabulous space that has kept me away from a wheelchair. I don’t need water slides or to swim laps. I need that therapy pool.”

Another resident, Carol Caruso of Crystal Lake, told the park district commissioners that she has been able to stave off serious surgery on her spine by working out in the therapy pool.

Community members spoke for more than an hour, emphasizing the opportunity for the park district and the potential for a senior center or new community space in Crystal Lake.

Commissioner Eric Anderson said he was not in favor of competing with the private sector with facilities such as a gym but agreed the warm-water pool provided a unique asset that could justify the park district getting involved.

“We are just scratching the surface right now,” Anderson said. “But if we can get Northwestern involved with us, this is a possibility.”

Crystal Lake Park District Commissioner Eric Anderson addresses dozens of community members who petitioned the park district during their meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, to look into purchasing the Northwestern Medicine gym due to close at the end of the year. (Aaron Dorman)

In a letter sent out last month to members, Northwestern Medicine said that it was consolidating fitness center services within McHenry County to its Huntley location.

The Crystal Lake fitness center “had seen a significant decline in membership for the past six years,” Northwestern Medicine spokesman Chris King said this week.

Park district Assistant Treasurer Jason Heisler said the passionate community members’ stories and requests “brought a tear to my eye,” and he agreed it made sense for the park district to look into options.

Park district Treasurer Debbie Gallagher reiterated that no formal discussions between Northwestern Medicine and the park district have taken place.

Northwestern Medicine also is “currently reviewing a variety of options for the future use of the location,” King said.