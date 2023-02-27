Crystal Lake Park District no longer considering old Northwestern Fitness Center as option

Despite recognizing a need for it, the Crystal Lake Park District is not moving forward with converting the old Northwestern Medicine Fitness Center into a community center.

After officials from both sides discussed the potential for it, the Park District was told Northwestern was interested in leasing it out short term, but nothing beyond that, according to a news release Monday from the district.

The facility is not for sale, according to the release, making it impossible for the district to keep the spot open.

“The Park District quickly determined that it was not in the best interests of the residents and taxpayers … to lease the premises because it was not a permanent solution for the needs of the community,” according to the release.

The district said they plan to explore other options to make the facility a reality, according to the release.

Northwestern in an email on Monday did not give specifics as to what the future might hold for the site, but said it will continue to “evaluate both the short term and long term opportunities” for the facility, spokesperson Jill Edgeworth said.

The idea for converting the space came up after the facility closed its doors at the end of last year due to declining membership in the past six years. As a result, Northwestern opted to consolidate its fitness center services within its Huntley location.

The closure left many members surprised, with some calling it a “huge loss” for the community.

The Park District quickly determined that it was not in the best interests of the residents and taxpayers … to lease the premises because it was not a permanent solution for the needs of the community.” — Crystal Lake Park District

In response, many McHenry County residents began lobbying the Park District to acquire the property, as many of the facility’s amenities were listed as a priority in a community survey done last August.

Some of those amenities include swimming pools and tracks, and a warm-water pool, which many residents throughout meetings held on the matter have said are crucial to their fitness regimen.

In a meeting in November, dozens attended to make their case for the district to purchase the property, with more than 260 people also signing a petition.

“It’s a fabulous space that has kept me away from a wheelchair,” Cary resident Jack Jacobs said. “I don’t need water slides or to swim laps. I need that therapy pool.”

Both new and incumbent Park District candidates in January said they were open to seeing the district acquire the property as well.