Thousands rally in McHenry during nationwide ‘No Kings’ protest: ‘We cannot give up’

Thousands of protesters line up along Route 31 on June 14, 2025 during a "No Kings" protest in McHenry. (Michelle Meyer)

Thousands of people gathered Saturday along Route 31 in McHenry, one of series of protests across the country in opposition to the policies of the federal government.

Indivisible McHenry County organized the rally in opposition to recent Trump Administration objectives, from federal cuts in jobs and money to immigration enforcement raids, that they describe as authoritarian.“In America, we don’t put up with would-be kings. ‘No Kings’ is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies,” the organization wrote in a statement. “We’ve watched as they’ve cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.”

Almost 2,000 protests across the country happened simultaneously on Flag Day through the “No Kings” movement describes as a “nationwide day of defiance” against President Donald Trump coinciding with his military parade, on his birthday, that cost an estimated $25 million to $45 million.

All Minnesota protests were canceled because of safety concerns after state Democratic lawmaker Melissa Hortman was shot and killed earlier Saturday along with her husband.

In McHenry, an estimated 5,000 people spread out on Route 31 past McCullom Lake Road to Blake Road waiving signs with messages including, “No Kings in America,” “democracy dies in silence” and “nope” along with plenty of American flags. The only “No Kings” protest held in McHenry County, it was one of the largest rallies in the county since the “Hands Off!” protest in Algonquin earlier this year hosted by the National Organization for Women McHenry County Chapter.

Sue Rose, head of communications for Indivisible McHenry County, said their group is “gathering momentum” as it has grown to over 1,000 members.

Described as a nonpartisan organization, Indivisible McHenry County’s goal is to “preserve democracy” with a focus on “activism and mobilization,” Rose said. The group doesn’t seek to endorse future political candidates, leaving that to other local organizations such as the McHenry County Democratic Party.

“It’s people speaking their minds and letting our legislators know that we are not happy with what’s going on,” Rose said. “It’s the only way that things are going to change, so it’s so important that people speak up and stand up for what’s right.”

Wisconsin resident Kathleen Irwin attended with her daughter, who lives in McHenry. This was her first time attending a protest, and she said she felt the need to get her voice out.

“There’s little we can do at this point,” she said. “I wanted to get out here and physically show my distress against this administration.”

Despite her disappointment in both Republican and Democratic leaders, she said she is not feeling fatigued from all of the recent pushback against the federal government.

Volo resident Suzanne Solin shared similar sentiments. Along with attending protests, she plans to continue writing to local senators and representatives to make sure her voice is heard. “This is about defending the Constitution,” she said. “We cannot give up.”

The protests come at a critical moment as Los Angeles and Chicago have been experiencing dayslong protests against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Indivisible McHenry County has another protest rally planned from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at McHenry Public Library, 809 Front St. The rally is to show opposition in the Trump administration’s proposed elimination of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Rose said.