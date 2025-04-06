Crowd rallies in McHenry County against federal government: ‘We refuse to stay silent’

An estimated 2,000 people lined up along Randall Road in Algonquin on April 5, 2025 to protest against the current administration. (Michelle Meyer)

Thousands of people united in a rally Saturday along Randall Road in Algonquin, one of a series of protests around the Chicago region and the country.

The National Organization for Women McHenry County Chapter organized its second rally of the year Saturday along Randall Road. The event was touted on NOW’s website as a way to demonstrate solidarity with “women, people of color, the LGBTQIA+ community, veterans, those with disabilities, low income families, seniors, farmers and our migrant/refugee families in this country to defend our freedoms, our rights and our future.”

An estimated 2,000 people lined up along Randall Road in Algonquin on April 5, 2025 during the "Hands Off" protest. (Michelle Meyer)

Over 1,200 protests across the country happened simultaneously through the “mass mobilization” movement called “Hands Off,” against recent policies made by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, according to the Hands Off website. McHenry County NOW hosted a similar protest dubbed “United We Resist” last month in Crystal Lake that brought hundreds of participants.

In Algonquin, an estimated 2,000 people spread out on Randall Road from Algonquin Road to North Huntington Drive waving signs with messages including, “Hands off our democracy,” “Save social security” and “Down with DOGE.” McHenry County NOW President Dee Darling said it’s the biggest turnout for a protest “McHenry County has ever seen” with people identifying as Democratic, Republican and independent in attendance.

“It’s not about the politics; it’s about the issues,” Darling said. “It’s about taking care of our neighbors.”

In a written statement made by McHenry County NOW, the rally’s purpose was to show support for federal departments, services and retirement benefits.

“We refuse to stay silent as we continue to witness the barrage of actions by this administration that is inflicting harm and financial ruin on our neighbors,” Darling said in the statement. “Because we love this country so deeply, we must continue to fight for the rights of all who live here, and all who have died defending it, instead of erasing these heroes and their accomplishments.”

Crystal Lake resident Jennifer Ladeau said she was amazed and impressed by the turnout. She was motivated to attend because of the recent cuts to federal health agencies.

“I’m concerned we’re not going to have a country anymore,” she said.

The protests came at a critical moment. The Trump administration’s swift and far-reaching actions since he took office – including vast government layoffs and cuts, an immigration crackdown and stark foreign policy reversals – culminated last week with the worst stock market drop since the COVID-19 shutdown as Trump’s and reciprocal tariffs kick in.

“Things are about to get really hard for some,” McHenry County NOW leader Anna Gifford said. “I think that things are going to get difficult before they get better.”

Hoffman Estates resident Sandra Almazan said the protests help her stay motivated. She attended the Women’s March in 2017, one of the largest nationwide protests that occurred when Trump was first elected.

Sleepy Hollow resident Merrilee Grupp said she saw counter-protesters at a protest held at the Tesla dealership in Schaumburg last week. Despite some yelling and negative reactions from cars driving by, no counter-protesters were spotted during Saturday’s event.

“We’re fueled, not scared,” she said.

During the local elections last week, for the first time in recent memory, a slate of Democrats won a majority of seats on the Grafton Township board in the first general election since Trump took office for his second term.

Despite that and the anti-Trump sentiments on display Saturday, McHenry County remains red overall, though deeply divided. Trump performed better in 2024 than he did four years before, both in overall votes and percentage, winning 52% of the vote in November and just under 50% in 2020. The McHenry County Board also expanded its Republican majority in November. Hours after the rally and a few miles away, the McHenry County GOP was due to hold its biggest fundraiser of the year, with scheduled speakers including former Illinois GOP gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey.