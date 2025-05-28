Oliver: Be sure to be careful about the sun’s rays during summer’s long days

Now that we’re after Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer, we can expect the weather to get warmer and our need to be outside to increase.

With that comes the need to remember to be safe when it comes to sun protection. After all, the American Cancer Society estimates that more than 5 million cases of skin cancer will be diagnosed this year.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and it should be noted that nearly all skin cancers can be effectively treated … if they are found early.

Although most new skin cancers are basal cell cancers (about 8 out of 10), there still will be an estimated 4,220 new cases of melanoma here in Illinois in 2025, according to the American Cancer Society.

“Skin cancer risk factors are present every day of every season, but they are greater in the summer when days are longer and ultraviolet rays are more intense,” said Dr. Jennifer N. Choi, professor of dermatology chief, divisions of oncodermatology and medical dermatology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center. “Because of this, it’s important to be sun sensible and take the necessary steps to lower your risk.”

Of course, if you’re like me, you have many memories of a childhood that didn’t include as much sun protection as required. I’m constantly concerned that the sun negligence of my youth will catch up with me. These days, I do everything I can to lower that risk.

If you’re going to be in the sun, the American Cancer Society recommends that you seek shade, which is one of the best ways to limit your exposure to ultraviolet rays, which are the most common cause of skin cancer. Of course, there are artificial sources of UV rays, too, including tanning beds.

The American Cancer Society also recommends a strategy called “Slip! Slop! Slap! and Wrap!”

Slip on a shirt: While all clothing provides a measure of UV protection, some clothes are specially made to block UV rays.

Slop on sunscreen: Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 on exposed areas of skin all year long. Reapply sunscreen every two hours or after swimming or sweating, even if your sunscreen is labeled “waterproof.”

Slap on a hat: Opting for a hat on a sunny day can help to shade your face from the sun. One with a brim can also protect your ears and neck.

Wrap on sunglasses: Sunglasses that block UV rays can help to protect your eyes and the skin around them.

In addition to all that, it’s good to get into a routine of checking your skin for any changes. That means a new growth or spot, or a change in the size, shape or color of a mole. Remember, skin cancer can happen to anyone, regardless of how light or dark your skin is.

“Checking your skin regularly may help you identify new growths or any abnormal areas and show them to your doctor,” Choi said. “Seek attention if you notice a new spot that, in particular, is growing rapidly or starts to bleed. While many skin changes are noncancerous, skin cancers are common and can be subtle. Some precancerous lesions can turn into cancer if left untreated. So, if you notice a questionable spot, it’s best to get it checked out.”

That’s exactly why I took my husband, Tony, to a dermatologist last year. With his Alzheimer’s disease, he can’t stay on top of these things. But because I noticed a couple of spots on his face that didn’t look right, I knew it was best to get them checked out. After all, he did have some skin cancer removed from one of his ears years ago.

Happily, it turned out not to be skin cancer, but I’m grateful that we went, even if Tony didn’t appreciate having those spots “frozen” off his face. It also gave me the push I needed to start having my own annual checks.

You can test your own sun protection knowledge with this quiz on the American Cancer Society’s website.

Hopefully, we’re going to have a long, great summer. But let’s be careful out there.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.