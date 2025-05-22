Missing teens: Huntley police seek public’s help, believe girls went to Chicago, are with unidentified male

Emilia Rechsteiner, 14, of Huntley and Elizabeth Ernst, 15, of Crystal Lake are seen in a surveillance photo arriving at Ogilvie Transportation Center in Chicago at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, 2025. They were reported missing. (Photo provided by Huntley Police Department)

Huntley police are asking residents to check security camera footage for two missing teens.

Police said the teens, Emilia Reichsteiner, 14, of Huntley and Elizabeth Ernst, 15, of Crystal Lake were seen around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday at Ol’ Timers Park in Huntley and on nearby Buck Drive shortly after.

Police asked people who live in that area to check any surveillance cameras that the period between 2:40 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for any sign of the pair or any cars that might have picked them up.

Police believe the teens traveled to Chicago and retrieved security footage that appears to show the pair arriving at Ogilvie Transportation Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The teens dyed their hair and tried to change their appearance before boarding the train, according to police.

Authorities said the girls also appear to be “in the company of an unidentified male subject,” a photo of whom has been released. Anyone who can identify him, and anyone who has surveillance images that might be useful, are asked to is asked to call the Huntley Police Tip Line at 847-515-5333.

This unidentified male was believed to be in the company of missing juveniles Emilia Rechsteiner, 14, of Huntley and Elizabeth Ernst, 15, of Crystal Lake. They were reported missing Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Photo provided by Huntley Police Department)

Police asked anyone with information about the teens’ whereabouts to call Huntley Police at 847-515-5311 or 911 “if an immediate response is needed.”

Tip line callers are asked to leave their name, contact information and brief description of the information in the message.

The teens were reported missing by their parents after they didn’t come home from school Tuesday, police said.

The teens have been in touch with friends but haven’t disclosed their location, according to police. Detectives are trying to identify the devices and track social media accounts they might be on. They may have unidentified phones or devices that the families don’t know about and not tied to any family accounts, police said.

Parents of teens who may know the pair are asked to talk to their children about what they know and “reiterate the importance of being forthcoming with the police for the safety of Emilia and Elizabeth,” police said.