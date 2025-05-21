2 teens reported missing from Huntley

Emilia Rechsteiner, 14, at left, and Elizabeth Ernst, 15, were reported missing by their parents on May 20, 2025, Huntley police reported. (Photo provided by Huntley Police Department)

Two teens from the Huntley area were reported missing Wednesday by Huntley police.

Authorities said Emilia Rechsteiner, 14, and Elizabeth Ernst, 15, were reported missing by their parents Tuesday after they did not return home from school.

Police said the pair “have been in communication with friends but will not disclose their location, and they may have left our area.” They said the girls might have dyed their hair or otherwise altered their appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntley police at 847-515-5311. Anonymous tips also can be submitted by calling 847-515-5333.