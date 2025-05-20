Woodstock’s Megan Kuiper tosses perfect game, strikes out 18: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Woodstock 6, Round Lake 0: At Round Lake, Megan Kuiper threw a perfect game and struck out 18 of the 21 batters she faced as the Blue Streaks won for the fifth time in their least six contests. Emma Douglas drove in a pair of runs as Woodstock improved to 9-19 on the season.

Woodstock North 16, Plano 0 (4 inn.) At Woodstock, eight runs in the first inning was all the Thunder needed as they captured the Kishwaukee River Conference contest. Allyson Schaid, Makayla Nordahl, and Sydney Wiegel had two RBIs apiece for North.

Rockford Lutheran 12, Alden-Hebron 1 (5 inn.): At the Class 1A Rockford Lutheran regional, Madison Mayercek had an RBI as the Giants season came to an end with the loss to the Crusaders. Hayden Smith, Emma Miller, Olivia Klein, Marissa Johnson and Brooke Slepcevich each had a hit. Klein struck out five in four innings.

Baseball

Crystal Lake South 4, Jacobs 1: At Crystal Lake, Liam Sullivan hit a two-run double to lift the Gators to the Fox Valley Conference win in a game that was originally suspended from Friday. Devin De Loach allowed just two hits and struck out seven for South. Cooper Gulgren tripled and scored a run for Jacobs.

Dundee-Crown 9, Cary-Grove 6: At Carpentersville, Jared Russell doubled twice as part of a three-hit day to lead the Chargers to the FVC win in a suspended game from Friday. Kyle Pierce drove in two for D-C. Francis Panko homered for C-G.

Hampshire 10, Crystal Lake Central 5: At Crystal Lake, Anthony Karbowski homered and drove in three to lead the Whip-Purs to the win over the Tigers in FVC action. Nathan Kolder homered and drove in two for Hampshire. Wade Ozment had a pair of RBIs for Central.

Warren/Stockton Co-Op 19, Alden-Hebron 0 (4 inn.): At the Class 1A Warren Co-Op Regional, the Giants were no-hit in their regional opener to end their season.

Marian Central Catholic 4, Genoa-Kingston 2: At the Class 2A Johnsburg Regional, Colin Kowalsky doubled and drove in two runs as the Hurricanes won their regional opener over the Cogs. Adam Wrzos went the distance, striking out seven. Marian will face North Boone on Tuesday in a semifinal.

Winnebago 3, Richmond-Burton 0: At the Class 2A Richmond-Burton Regional, Cooper Nagel, Max Martin and Joseph Larson had a pair of hits each as the Rockets fell to the Indians to end their season. Gavin Morningstar allowed three runs (two earned) over five innings, striking out eight and walking four.

Boys lacrosse

Cary-Grove 16, Crystal Lake South 4: At Cary, the Trojans remained unbeaten in the FVC with a win over the Gators.

Lakes 14, Prairie Ridge 8: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves fell to the Eagles.

Girls lacrosse

Huntley 21, Conant 4: At Huntley, the Red Raiders picked up a nonconference win over the Cougars.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 5, Johnsburg 1: At Johnsburg, Tyler Batt won at No. 1 singles for the Skyhawks.