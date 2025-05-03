Huntley boys track and field takes 2nd at Rolling Meadows: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys track and field

Rolling Meadows Mustang Classic: Huntley tied for second in the eight-team meet with 103 points, while St. Charles North finished first with 140.5.

Huntley’s Tommy Nitz finished first with a time of 9:05.33 in the 3,200-meter run. The Red Raiders’ 4x100 relay team of Vinny Costa (second in 100), Dominic Giuseffi (second in 200), Jordan Oruche and Noah Van De Voorde took first in 42.59 seconds, while Huntley’s Grant Tucker (46.81 meters) edged Rolling Meadows’ Luis Carrillo (46.44 meters) for the discus title.

“Grant Tucker had a new PR in the discus and he was excited because that moved him up to No. 8 on our all-time list at Huntley, and we’ve had a pretty good run of discus throwers,” Huntley coach Chris Maxedon said.

“All in all we had some good performances, and we definitely had some kids who stepped up and performed today so I’m really pleased with where we’re at.”

Steve Erwin Invite: Antioch took first at Woodstock’s meet with 260 points, the host Blue Streaks took second with 147 points and Jacobs was third with 129 points. For Woodstock, Ellery Shutt won the 1,600 (4:44.01). Jacobs’ Andrii Tymoshchuk won shot put (13.94m).

Oregon Invite: Rochelle came out on top with 95 points, Woodstock North took third with 63 points and Marengo took eighth with 39 points in an 18 team meet.

For the Thunder, the 4x200 meter relay rook first.

Crystal Lake Central Invite: Kaneland took first with 152 points, Dundee-Crown tied for second with 81 points, Prairie Ridge took fifth with 64 points and Burlington Central and Crystal Lake Central tied for sixth with 46 points.

Dundee-Crown’s Oreoluwa Sobodu won the 100 (10.88) and 400 (49.72). Prairie Ridge’s Alexander Trejo won the 110 hurdles (15.29). Burlington Central’s Gavin Klingberg won the 300 hurdles (40.43). Crystal Lake Central’s Jackson Hopkins won the 800 (1:59.94).

Girls track and field

Wheaton Warrenville South Invite: Mount Prospect took first with 137 points and Huntley was second with 80 points in a 19-team meet.

For the Red Raiders, Sienna Robertson won discus (41.05m) and Dominique Johnson won long jump (5.56m).

Kane County Invite: St. Charles North took first with 132.5 points, Burlington Central took sixth with 59, Hampshire took seventh with 56 points and Dundee-Crown took ninth with 29 points in a 13 team meet.

Burlington Central’s Emilie Anderson repeated as the discus champion, throwing 34.44 meters. Hampshire’s Alyssa Garcia won the 400 (59.03). D-C’s Marisa Klaas was second in the high jump (1.57m).

Steve Erwin Invite: Harlem came out on top at Woodstock’s meet with 115.5 points, Jacobs took fourth with 87 points and Woodstock took fifth with 85 points.

Jacobs’ Mackenzie Cronin won the 3,200 (11:44.91). Woodstock’s Amina Idris won the 300 hurdles (46.59).

Baseball

Burlington Central 7, Jacobs 5: Liam Schultz went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and a run scored to help the Rockets to a Fox Valley Conference victory. Zane Pollack drove in two runs and Jake Johnson collected two hits. Gavin Bramer struck out three.

Huntley 8, Crystal Lake South 4: Tommy Gasner went 1 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs to lead the Red Raiders to a FVC victory. TJ Jakubowski had two RBIs. Brady Klepfer struck out six in relief.

Prairie Ridge 8, Dundee-Crown 1: Danny Savas allowed one hit and struck out eight in seven innings for the Wolves in an FVC win. Maddon McKim homered and drove in four runs and Karson Stiefer went 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

Cary-Grove 4, Hampshire 3 (12 inn.): Late runs from the Trojans allowed them to pull ahead for an FVC win. Charlie Taczy struck out 11 in seven innings.

Chicago Christian 10, Marian Central 9: TJ Cutrona went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, but the Hurricanes fell in a Chicagoland Christian Conference matchup. Brodee Vermette drove in three.

Westminster Christian 4, Harvard 2: Landon Crone collected two hits and two runs but the Hornets fell in nonconference action. Ryan Bennett and Logan Nulle each drove in a run.

Sandwich 5, Woodstock 0: Sonny Marsalla and Trevor Cote collected two hits each, but the Blue Streaks fell in Kishwaukee River Conference play.

Softball

Huntley 5, Kaneland 0: Avery Collatz hit a pinch-hit, three-run homer in sixth for the Raiders in their Marengo Invite opener. Layla Olson struck out four in 5⅔ innings for the win.

• Daily Herald correspondent John Bumbales contributed to this report.