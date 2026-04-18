Historical covers for April 18: Former Governor George Ryan guilty on all counts

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 18. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the height of World War II to landmark legal rulings and the evolving environmental consciousness of our communities.

1938: Woodstock Daily Sentinel

On April 18, 1938, the Woodstock Daily Sentinel led with a major infrastructure update: “Relocate Routes 12 and 14.” The change aimed to eliminate dangerous intersections in Crystal Lake and shorten the route to Chicago. Beyond the roads, the paper featured a charming “Crop Control” cartoon and reported on a push for a special legislative session to address relief and housing, highlighting the local impact of the tail end of the Great Depression.

1945: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

By 1945, the world was gripped by the final stages of the war in Europe. The DeKalb Daily Chronicle blared the massive headline: “Patton Cuts Off Escape Route of Germans.” While global news dominated, the paper also mourned a legend, reporting that beloved war correspondent “Ernie Pyle is Killed in War.” Closer to home, the edition noted the re-election of Mayor Hakala and “Press Gals” worrying over the future of their social lodge.

1990: Morris Daily Herald

The April 18, 1990, edition of the Morris Daily Herald captured a community focused on the 20th anniversary of Earth Day. The front page detailed “County plans activities for Earth Day,” including the planting of a perennial garden and classroom projects. Legal news also took center stage, with a ruling that the county’s insurance was not required to pay a lawsuit settlement regarding a drainage problem that had persisted for years.

2006: Northwest Herald

In 2006, the Northwest Herald focused on a monumental moment in Illinois political history. The bold headline “GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS” announced the conviction of former Governor George Ryan on racketeering and fraud charges. The page balanced this political earthquake with local education concerns, questioning if the “No Child Left Behind” act was failing to count minority students in smaller school districts.