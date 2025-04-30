Harvard baseball, softball and soccer all win: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Harvard 1, Plano 0: At Plano, the Hornets didn’t get a hit, but it didn’t matter. Adam Cooke struck out eight and allowed just six hits as the Hornets edged the Reapers in the Kishwaukee River Conference. Landon Crone scored the only run of the game for Harvard.

Marengo 15, Belvidere 0 (4 inn.): At Marengo, Sam Chaffin allowed only one hit as the Indians crushed the Bucs in a nonconference contest. Caden Oine and Max Broughton had three RBIs apiece, and Alex Johnson and Alten Bergbreiter added two each for Marengo.

Lakes 7, Jacobs 3: At Lake Villa, Andrew Deegan, Jace Koth, and Aaden Colon had two hits each as Jacobs fell in a nonconference contest to the Eagles.

Westminster Christian 13, Alden-Hebron 0 (6 inn.): At Hebron, Hoyt Miles had the only hit of the afternoon for the Giants.

Softball

Harvard 4, Woodstock 1: At Harvard, Tallulah Eichholz struck out 10 as the Hornets won their contest over the Blue Streaks in the KRC. Manhatyn Brincks and Aideliz Renteria had RBIs for Harvard. Tipper Axelson struck out eight for Woodstock.

Huntley 3, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders scored all three runs in the top of the sixth to secure the Fox Valley Conference win. Aubrina Adamik, Sadie Svendsen and Lyla Ginczycki had RBIs in support of Gretchen Huber, who struck out 14 for Huntley. Ella Arana had an RBI for Central.

Jacobs 7, Larkin 6 (8 inn.): At Elgin, Talia Di Silvio had an RBI triple in the top of the eighth, driving in Molly Hoch with the go-ahead run in the nonconference win. Di Silvio had three RBIs and Kate Takasaki hit a two-run homer for Jacobs.

Marengo 10, Woodstock North 5: At Marengo, Ari Rodriguez and Ellie White had a pair of RBIs each as the Indians won the KRC contest. Kylee Jensen homered for Marengo. Makayla Nordahl had a pair of hits for North.

Boys tennis

Cary-Grove 7, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, Bryce Shechtman and Jackson Karlovsky won No. 1 and 2 singles in straight sets to lead the Trojans in an FVC dual victory. Ryan Dixon and Lincoln Karlovsky won at No. 1 doubles for C-G.

Crystal Lake Central 6, McHenry 1: At McHenry, Brayden Gordon and Nick Marchant won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles as the Tigers swept all four doubles matches and won the FVC dual. Mohsin Rizvi won at No. 1 singles for McHenry.

Girls soccer

Harvard 4, Belvidere 2: At Belvidere, Julie Silva scored all four goals as the Hornets took the nonconference contest. Lila Amis had three assists for Harvard.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, Hadley Ferrero and Addison Schaffer scored for the Tigers.

Jacobs 3, Dundee-Crown 1: At Carpentersville, Gabby Wojtarowicz scored two goals to lift the Golden Eagles to the win in the FVC. Avery Michalak added a goal for Jacobs. Rylie Mensik scored for D-C.

Huntley 5, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, Maddie Cummings scored twice and assisted on two others as the Red Raiders won in the FVC. Evelyn Stec, Peyton Ruffner and Hailey Brandlin scored for Huntley.

Woodstock North 2, Woodstock 2: At Woodstock, the Thunder and Blue Streaks played to a draw.

Burlington Central 7, McHenry 0: At Burlington, the Rockets beat the Warriors in an FVC game.

Boys track and field

Richmond-Burton 82, Johnsburg 46, Harvard 43: At Richmond, Nate Mareno won the long jump and high jump to lead R-B to the win in the KRC tri-meet. Brent Cetnarowicz won the shot and discus for Johnsburg. Jonathan Meza won the 800 and Nathanael Alvarez won the 100 for Harvard.

Woodstock North 80, Marengo 51: At Marengo, JR Fadahunsi won the 100, 400 and long jump to lead the Thunder to the win in the KRC. Oliver Stack won the 1,600 and 3,200 for Marengo.

Sandwich 87, Woodstock 82.5, Plano 77.5, Aurora Christian 16: At Plano, Zach Kniola won the 110 and 300 hurdles to lead Woodstock to the second-place finish in the Plano quad.

Girls track and field

Johnsburg 84, Richmond-Burton 49, Harvard 38: At Richmond, Stori Hurckes won the shot and discus to lead the Skyhawks to the win. Sophia Komar won the 200 for R-B. Jaden Timblin won the high jump for Harvard.

Marengo 89, Woodstock North 49: At Marengo, Amy Smith won the 800 and 1,600, Olivia Walter took the 100 and 300 hurdles and Leah Palanos won the long and triple jumps for Marengo. Brenna McConnell won the shot put and discus for Woodstock North.

Woodstock 88, Plano 79, Sandwich 44, Aurora Christian 25: At Plano, Mia Foss captured the triple jump and the 200 meters to lead Woodstock to the quad meet win. Amina Idris won the 100 hurdles, Sophia Mendoza took the long jump and Hannah Olsen the pole vault for Woodstock.