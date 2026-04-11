Coal City names new high school principal, middle school assistant principal

The Coal City Unit 1 School District announced Friday that Corey Mikula has been named the new high school principal, and Jeffrey Pacholski has been named the assistant principal and athletic director at the middle school.

Both Mikula and Pacholski will begin their duties in July. They were both appointed to their positions on Wednesday, April 8. Mikula will be succeeding Art Stafford, who is leaving the district at the end of the school year.

“Mr. Mikula has been an asset to our school district and to the administrative staff at the high school,” said Superintendent Chris Spencer. “We are excited to see him continue to serve our students and staff, and to bring forth new ideas that will support academics, extracurriculars, and school spirit at Coal City High School.”

Mikula is a Coal City High School graduate who taught in the district for four years before going into administration. He has coached multiple sports and served as a department leader, and he participated in the district’s Leadership Practicum program.

Mikula has a 12-month contract that pays him $110,000 in salary, plus Board paid contributions to the Teacher Retirement System and benefits like vacation, sick and personal time, along with insurance plans.

Pacholski will assume the duties held by Rodney Monbrum, who has accepted an administrative position in a neighboring school district.

“The district is excited to welcome Mr. Pacholski and looks forward to what he will bring to our school community, as well as the support he will provide to the students, faculty, and staff of Coal City Middle School,” Spencer said.

Pacholski is currently the assistant principal at Minooka School District 201, and the athletic director of Minooka Junior High. He previously taught for 16 years in New Lenox, where he taught sixth grade, coached, facilitated clubs, and was a union representative.

“I feel fully prepared to step into this role and hit the ground running,” Pacholski said. “I’m genuinely excited about the chance to bring what I’ve learned to a new community and to support your students and staff with the same energy and dedication I bring to my current building.”

Pacholski has a 210-day contract with a $92,000 salary.

Coal City High School is still looking for a new assistant principal.