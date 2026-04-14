Where gambling, substance use intersect is subject of Kane County Health Department webinar

A person plays at a video gambling machine in Maple Park. The Kane County Health Department is offering a free webinar on the intersection of substance abuse disorders and problem gambling.

Based on estimates of Illinois’ gambling problem, about 5,000 adults in Kane County may currently be experiencing a gambling disorder, with another 30,000 at risk of developing one, according to a news release from the Kane County Health Department.

The financial impact of gambling in Kane County is also significant.

According to the monthly video gaming reports for the county and municipalities in 2025, people lost more than $120 million on gaming in the county, highlighting both the scale of gambling activity and the potential for harm.

The health department, in partnership with the Illinois Council on Problem Gambling, invites community members, behavioral health care providers and local partners to attend a webinar focused on the intersection of problem gambling and substance use disorders.

The free webinar, which is open to the public, is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. May 19 and accessible by registering at us06web.zoom.us. Spanish interpretation will be available.

The webinar will highlight how these issues are connected and what can be done to support prevention, treatment and recovery efforts across the community, according to the release.

“This webinar is an opportunity to better understand how gambling and substance use intersect and how we, as a community, can respond,” Health Department Executive Director Michael Isaacson said. “Through our partnership with the Illinois Council on Problem Gambling, we are able to bring additional expertise and resources to support education, prevention and recovery efforts.”

Problem gambling and substance abuse disorders often share common risk factors, including trauma and mental health challenges.

Kane Health, in partnership with the Illinois Council on Problem Gambling, invites community members, behavioral health care providers and local partners to attend a webinar focused on the intersection of problem gambling and substance use disorders. (Image provided by State of Illinois)

Individuals may also experience both conditions simultaneously or transition from one addiction to another, making awareness and integrated approaches to critical care, according to the release.

The need for this conversation is especially relevant in Kane County.

The county has two casinos, one off-track betting establishment and more than 1,000 video gaming terminals in bars, restaurants, gas stations and gaming cafés, according to the release.

The number of problem gamblers is expected to increase with the expansion of online sports betting and other forms of online gambling, combined with increased marketing and proximity to Chicago, according to the release.

The Illinois Statewide Gambling and Problem Gambling Needs Assessment reported the statewide prevalence of problem gambling in Illinois in 2021 was 3.8%, or an estimated 383,000 people. An additional 761,000 Illinois residents, or 7.75, are estimated to be at risk for developing a gambling problem.

Online gaming options bring gambling directly into people’s homes and onto their phones, increasing accessibility and making it easier for problem gambling behaviors to develop and to go unnoticed, according to the release.

An Illinois Health and Human Services report, Are you Really Winning? is available online, also with assistance for problem gamblers at e.helplineil.org.