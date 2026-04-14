Gebhardt is Sterling High School student of the month

Ryan Gebhardt, a senior, is the March student of the month at Sterling High School.

He is the son of Marc and Nikki Gebhardt and has two siblings, Jake and Macie Gebhardt.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: One high school class I have found especially engaging is the CEO program through WACC, led by LeAndra Hartman. This class has played a key role in helping guide my future academic and career interests. What made this class so engaging was the hands-on, real-world experience it provided. I had the opportunity to learn directly from local business owners, community leaders and my mentor, Lynn Hammer. This gave me valuable insight into entrepreneurship and leadership. One of the most impactful aspects of the class was the process of starting my own business from the beginning to end. This experience taught me important skills such as problem-solving, time management, and communication. The lessons I learned in this class are something I will continue to build on in the future, and they have given me greater confidence in pursuing my goals.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: Following graduation, I plan to attend Iowa State University, where I have been accepted to the Ivy College of Business. I plan to focus my studies on Finance or Entrepreneurship.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: Two of my favorite extracurricular activities I participated in during high school were football and track. Both of these sports taught me the importance of hard work, determination, and teamwork. Through countless practices and competitions, I learned how to push myself and stay committed to my goals. I have also been fortunate to have coaches who believed in me and challenged me to grow both physically and mentally. I attribute much of my success to the time, effort and guidance my coaches invested in me, which has helped shape not only my athletic abilities but also my character.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable?: One of the most memorable experiences that I have had at school over the past four years has been homecoming week. It brought my class closer together through competitive activities and competitions that encouraged teamwork, school spirit and friendly rivalry. Whether it was dressing up for themed days, competing in class games, or preparing for events, everyone was involved and supportive of one another.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is to continue growing both personally and academically. I hope to build on the skills and experiences that I have gained so far, especially the lessons in leadership, hard work, and perseverance. I want to challenge myself to step outside of my comfort zone and take on new opportunities while learning from those around me.