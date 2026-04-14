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Limestone library celebrates 30 years with art show and open house

Limestone Township Library's 30th anniversary art show and open house set for Saturday, April 18.

Limestone Township Library's 30th anniversary art show and open house set for Saturday, April 18. (Limestone Township Library)

By Marcus Jackson

Limestone Library is hosting a 30th anniversary celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 18.

The open house will feature tours of the library, refreshments, and an art show showcasing community submissions. The event is free and open to the public.

“We’re grateful for 30 years of community support,” organizers said. “This celebration is our way of saying thank you to everyone who has made our library a vital part of this community.”

For more information, visit limestonelibrary.org or contact the library at info@limestonelibrary.org or 815-939-1696.

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Marcus Jackson

Marcus Jackson is an editorial assistant for the Shaw Local News Network