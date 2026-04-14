Color Outside the Lines 5K and Family Fair set for May 2 in South Elgin

Next Generation Playground will hold a Color Outside the Lines 5K and Family Fair for local families to support and expand neurodivergent children and their families resources and programs.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 2 at Panton Mill Park, 9 N. Water St., South Elgin.

Attendees will be able to walk or run the race. The event also includes a family fair featuring a kids zone, Touch-a-Truck experience, vendors, raffles, therapy dogs, community organizations and sensory-friendly activities.

The 5K costs $40. To buy tickets, visit playnextgeneration.com/2026-5k-family-fair.

For information, visit playnextgeneration.com/2026-5k-family-fair.