2025 Northwest Herald Boys Wrestler of the Year: Marian Central’s Jimmy Mastny

Marian Central’s Jimmy Mastny celebrates his win over Orion’s Maddux Anderson in the Class 1A 190-pound championship match at this past season's IHSA individual state tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign. Mastny won the Northwest Herald's Boys Wrestler of the Year for a second straight year. (Alex T. Paschal)

Jimmy Mastny faced a tough task this season. After winning an individual wrestling state championship for Marian Central as a freshman last year despite missing part of the season, Mastny wanted to take his game to another level as a sophomore.

He did just that, in a way that sometimes seemed effortless.

Mastny moved up to 190 pounds from 157 and once again dominated his competition. He beat some of the state’s and nation’s best wrestlers throughout the season on his way to capturing the Class 1A 190 state title. He finished the season by defeating four wrestlers who won state championships in their respective states.

In two seasons, Mastny has won every postseason match by either fall or forfeit. He ended this season at 53-1, with his lone loss against Colorado’s D’Alcapone Veazy in a 4-2 decision. Veazy is a nationally top-ranked wrestler who is committed to wrestle in college at Michigan.

Mastny also helped Marian win back-to-back state trophies for the first time in program history.

“It’s very unique,” Marian Central co-coach Jordan Blanton said. “It’s not a surprise when you know him and you see the amount of time that he puts into the sport. It supersedes anything I’ve ever seen, even in my own career.”

That’s saying something. Blanton himself was a three-time state champion at Richmond-Burton and has coached some of the top wrestlers in the area.

Mastny wasn’t the only state champion in McHenry County this season. His senior teammate Brayden Teunissen ended his high school career by winning his second straight state championship. Richmond-Burton senior Emmett Nelson finished his decorated career by winning his first state title after finishing runner-up twice. He also became the Rockets’ all-time wins holder.

But Mastny’s resume against the best set him apart from the rest, earning him the Northwest Herald Boys Wrestler of the Year honor for a second straight year, as voted on by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Teunissen and Nelson also were considered for the honor.

Mastny spoke with sports reporter Michal Dwojak and talked about what it was like to win state again, what he changed this year and what other sport he would play.

Marian Central’s Jimmy Mastny pins Orion’s Maddux Anderson in the Class 1A 190-pound state championship match at the IHSA individual state tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign. Mastny was named the Northwest Herald's Boys Wrestler of the Year for a second straight season. (Alex T. Paschal)

What did it mean to win a second straight state championship?

Mastny: It’s always fun to be dominant in your first couple of high school years. Normally, those are the toughest because you’re facing all the older kids. So it’s been really fun just to be able to dominate those first two years.

Did you change your approach at all as a sophomore compared with your freshman season?

Mastny: It was mostly similar, a little bit more hand fighting because I’m bigger. I don’t have to shoot under people as much. So just hand fighting more and getting to my attacks.

Was making that change hard at all?

Mastny: I think it made things easier for me.

What were your emotions after winning another state championship?

Mastny: It’s always super fun to win anything, so I would say it’s fun. Then watching my teammates winning and then the others in the finals. It was all around a fun tournament.

What did it mean for the program to win state trophies for the first time in back-to-back seasons?

Mastny: It has definitely helped us hopefully move up to 2A next year, so maybe a little bit more our competition. It just gives us motivation to go win it next year. It was also a good way to send our seniors out with a win.

How was this year different compared with last year?

Mastny: For me, it was less controversy, so I got to wrestle all year, not waiting until midseason to wrestle.

What do you think you’ll remember most about this year’s senior class?

Mastny: Brayden Teunissen, I’ve been wrestling with him forever, ever since we were like 10, so seeing him go is sad. Then Andrew Alvarado, he’s a training partner of mine. Vance Williams, I wrestled him, I think he was an eighth grader when I was a sixth grader, so just brings back like all the memories.

What do you feel like they meant to the program?

Mastny: They definitely helped us win these two trophies throughout the years and then brought their own success individually.

What do you think you’ll remember most about this season?

Mastny: Definitely our bus rides and our practices. We always have fun.

What was the team’s mindset heading into this year after winning it all last season?

Mastny: I think for our athletes, it was championship or bust. But I mean, third place is still pretty good.

Did you feel like you guys had a target on your back?

Mastny: I don’t think we worried about who were wrestling. It was about how we’re competing.

If you could play any other sport, which would it be?

Mastny: I think it would have to be football because it’s still decently physical. I played when I was younger.

If you could have any superpower, which would you choose?

Mastny: Telekinesis because it seems cool.

What’s your favorite class right now?

Mastny: I would either say gym or math. Gym is always fun. You just get to kind of mess around, play. I think we played volleyball last time, and we’re coming into our kickball unit. And then math because the teacher’s nice and doesn’t take anything too seriously.

What’s your favorite restaurant right now?

Mastny: Culver’s. I get a double butterburger with cheese curds and ice cream on the side.

If you had five bucks to spend at Walgreens, what are you buying?

Mastny: Probably a drink and Rolos.

After winning two state titles in your first two seasons, is the goal to win four?

Mastny: Yeah. Continue to get better every day, and then the results will come with it.