AJ Pollnow hits grand slam in Marengo softball win: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Marengo 14, North Boone 4 (6 inn.): At Marengo, AJ Pollnow and Gabby Christopher both hit home runs as the Indians (2-1) piled on 14 runs on 12 hits in their nonconference win against the Vikings. Pollnow was 3 for 4 with a first-inning grand slam, Christopher added two RBIs and three runs, and Jozsa Christiansen went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Marengo’s Gabrielle Gieseke celebrates scoring as she was along for the ride on an AJ Pollnow grand slam against North Boone in varsity softball at Marengo High School in Marengo on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Mia Feidt was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Christiansen earned the win, allowing an earned run on six hits over six innings. She struck out six and walked five.

Belvidere 15, Harvard 6: At Belvidere, Kara Knop was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Emma Ribar also plated two runs for the Hornets in the nonconference loss. Tallulah Eichholz gave up two earned runs in 2⅔ innings with seven strikeouts and four walks.

Baseball

Dundee-Crown 13, Harlem 11: At Carpentersville, the Chargers moved to 3-0 with a nonconference win over the Huskies. Hayden DeMarsh (2 for 4) had a double, three runs scored and three RBIs, and Ryan Pierce was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Jake Toms knocked in two runs and Landon Richards picked up three hits and an RBI.

Huntley 12, Brother Rice 10: At Chicago, AJ Putty was 4 for 5 with three runs scored, Alex Behles drove in four runs and Drew Borkowski added three RBIs in the Red Raiders' nonconference win. TJ Jakubowski was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and Ryan Dabe had a double and two RBIs.

Burlington Central 5, Hononegah 4: At Hononegah, Chase Powrozek had a double and two RBIs for the Rockets (2-0) in a nonconference win over the Indians. Connor Finn, Wagner Viebrock and Bennek Braden each drove in a run. Gavin Bramer earned the win, allowing two runs on two hits in four innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Cary-Grove 10, Barrington 3: At Barrington, Ricky Barnes (2 for 3) had a triple and three RBIs in the Trojans’ nonconference win over the Broncos. Jacob Duvall had a double and two RBIs, and Francis Panko, Peyton Seaburg, Evan Frangiamore and Oskar Freund both had two hits and one RBI.

Preston Walsh, Andrew McGee and Dylan Dumele combined for the win for C-G (2-0).

Harvard 13-11, Rockford Auburn 6-1: At Harvard, Logan Nulle was 3 for 4 with two RBIs in Game 1, and Jacob Finfrock went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI in Game 2 in the Hornets’ (2-3) nonconference sweep.

Landon Crone, Justin Wheeler, Diego Escobar and Conner Firlick each had two hits in the first game. Eltan Powles drove in two runs in Game 2. Wheeler took the win in the second game, allowing one unearned run in five innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Wauconda 20, Crystal Lake Central 9: At Wauconda, Carter Kelley had a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in the Tigers’ (1-3) nonconference loss to the Bulldogs.

Prairie Ridge 5, St. Francis 1: At Wheaton, Danny Savas pitched 3⅔ shutout innings for the Wolves (1-1-1) for their first win of the season. Savas struck out four, walked two and allowed four hits. Maddon McKim was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Brennan Coyle was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI.

Girls soccer

Harvard Tournament: At Harvard, Yasmin Paredes scored four goals and Julie Silva added a hat trick for the Hornets in a 8-1 win over Rockford Auburn in their tournament opener. Harvard tied Oregon 2-2 in the second game to take second place.

Paredes and Lila Amis both scored in the second game.