Thousands flock to Rochelle Railroad Park for Big Boy 4014 whistle stop

Over 2,000 people are estimated to have come to the Rochelle Railroad Park on Tuesday, June 2, to see the Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 steam locomotive make a whistle stop, Rochelle Director of Community Engagement Jenny Thompson said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Crowds flocked to the Rochelle Railroad Park to see the Union Pacific's Big Boy 4014 steam locomotive on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Jeff Helfrich)

The Big Boy 4014 steam engine is making whistle stops as part of a historic coast-to-coast tour to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. Big Boy, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, is journeying to the East Coast this summer for the first time as part of the tour, which includes a Fourth of July celebration in Philadelphia and major display events in eight cities.

Onlookers view the Union Pacific's Big Boy 4014 steam locomotive on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at the Rochelle Railroad Park. (Jeff Helfrich)

In September 2024, over 60,000 people attended an event in Rochelle at the Global III intermodal facility that featured Big Boy No. 4014. That weekend saw people attend from all over the United States and abroad, filling local businesses.

The train engine also stopped in Rochelle back in 2019, which also saw large crowds. The city-owned Rochelle Railroad Park at 124 N. Ninth St. houses the unique diamond where the UP and BNSF railroads intersect, and sees numerous visitors each year.

Crowds look on at the Rochelle Railroad Park as the Union Pacific's Big Boy 4014 steam locomotive departs on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Jeff Helfrich)

“It was one of the busiest days we’ve ever had at the railroad park,” Thompson said. “It ranks right up there with the first whistle stop we had here in 2019. It was a great day. It’s really special that we get to have this here. The railroad park is a special feature. The train brings visitors from all over the country. I talked to one visitor today from Orlando, Florida. Those visitors are staying here and stimulating our economy.”

Thompson spent the day working in the railroad park’s gift shop, which nearly sold out of every Big Boy merchandise item it purchased for the day. She said she enjoyed talking to visitors and hearing where they traveled from.

City staff, including the Rochelle Fire, Police and Public Works departments, were on hand throughout the day, helping with traffic and crowd control and making sure everyone stayed safe.

Kids play at the Rochelle Railroad Park as they wait for the arrival of the Union Pacific's Big Boy 4014 steam locomotive on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Jeff Helfrich)

“There’s a lot of work that goes into an event like that behind the scenes for the city,” Thompson said. “The Rochelle Fire Department was staged at the railroad park all day and did a great job of being ready to help those who needed it. Our public works staff was here as early as 3:45 a.m. preparing. Everyone did an awesome job and I’m so impressed by how they make things happen.”

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Thompson said local businesses were ready to open their doors Tuesday to large numbers of patrons and said events like the whistle stop put Rochelle on the map for train enthusiasts.

“A lot of them spend their time and money traveling to places like Rochelle and they can remember the good experience they had here and maybe it brings them back,” Thompson said. “Those of us who live here can sometimes find trains frustrating. But on days like today we see how many people are train enthusiasts and follow trains around the country. It’s awesome that they choose to come to Rochelle to do it.”