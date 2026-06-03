Vendors happy with lively start to Sycamore Farmers Market

Gavin Bentley, from Aurora, talks to workers at the One More Salsa booth Tuesday, June 2, 2026, during the Sycamore Farmers Market at the DeKalb County History Center. (Mark Busch)

The 2026 Sycamore Farmers Market season kicked off at a new location Tuesday on the grounds of the DeKalb County History Center, with a well-attended market and happy vendors.

Now hosted at the history center, the farmers market began the new season with a different tone than previous years. Those who attended the market were greeted with live, jazzy music from the side of the Corn Crib – a red barn with sliding doors that reveal a stage ripe for outdoor concerts.

Bianca McCaslin, of Rainbow Flock ‘N Farm, said her Sycamore-based business – which exclusively sells rainbow-colored eggs – will be among the vendors shoppers can expect to find at the market from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday until Sept. 1.

“We’re very excited for this year,” McCaslin said. “I mean, we’re right here, right on this busy road. Everyone can see us. I love that the history center is now getting all this attention. It really brings people into the environment.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Amanda Mathey, (left) from Sycamore, helps a customer at the Stoney Willows booth Tuesday, June 2, 2026, during the Sycamore Farmers Market at the DeKalb County History Center. (Mark Busch)

Within minutes of the market’s opening, the parking lot of the center, 1730 N. Main St., began to overflow into Heron Creek Drive. History Center Executive Director Michelle Donahoe helped direct traffic into the parking lot. She asked “for some flexibility” from the center’s Heron Creek neighbors, and encouraged them to walk to the market instead of driving.

“As you can see, we’ve got a full house, so you know if you have to walk a little bit for parking, we appreciate your understanding,” Donahoe said. “But on the other hand, this is a great problem to have early, certainly.”

She said she envisions the space and market as a community hub where people can enjoy food, music and history.

Steps from the market sits the Center’s Joiner History Room, which contains a genealogical and historic archive of DeKalb County, as well as an exhibit that debuted on May 30 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“Even if history isn’t what draws them out here, we’ve got lots of interpretive panels so people can learn more about their community, and I think it’s a great fit,” Donahoe said. “We’re just thrilled, just great vendors that have been out here with in collaboration with musicians and MVPs. It’s just been a great day.”

Sandra Nasala, of Sandra’s Homemade, a St. Charles-based bakery that sells breads, pickles and more, was among those selling baked goods at the market Tuesday. She’s spent years selling goods at a variety of markets and said she was a proponent of the new site of the Sycamore Farmers Market.

“I think it’s perfect, it’s the perfect location,” Nasala said. ‘We’re just 20 minutes in, and it’s been a good turnout so far."

Tara Knull, of Flourish, a home-based bakery from Sycamore, said she was thrilled with the market’s new location.

“I love the variety that they’ve brought in. I love that they’ve got music, and they’re trying to make it almost a destination stop for an evening out,” Knull said. “It’s got good traffic flow and paths for people to walk. So they’ve just done a great job advertising, marketing, and bringing people in. The turnout so far today has been phenomenal.”

With various artisan vendors, live music and made-to-order hot food and drinks from the likes of Press Box food truck and MVPs Sports Bar and Grill, Sycamore’s farmers market is poised to become a weekly outdoor event for the summer.

“We’d love people to know that they can bring blankets, to go and just listen out in the lawn too – that, even if you don’t want to buy anything, we have music for just people’s entertainment," Donahoe said.