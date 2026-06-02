Sauk Valley Friends of Ferals continues mission to spay, neuter feral cats

Sauk Valley Friends of Ferals continues its mission to spay and neuter feral cats, who can then be released back into their environment after receiving inoculations.

SVFOF is a 501(c)3 organization.

A fee of $75 is charged to cover the spay or neuter procedure, anesthesia, pain medication, and one-year rabies and distemper vaccines.

Feral cats are brought to a prearranged drop-off location. Cats must arrive in live traps. Volunteers will assist with the process and deliver cats to a regional surgery location. After surgery, the cats will be observed afterward until they are deemed ready to be returned to the delivery location for pickup.

Feral cats will be dropped off and returned to the same location on surgery day. Spay and neuter registration paperwork and fee, cash only, must be paid for when the cat is dropped off on the surgery date.

Due to state law, animal control agencies are enforcing policies regarding ear tipping for identification of outside cats (feral cats, unowned community cats, barn cats). To follow their mandate, SVFOF will be ear tipping all cats during spay or neuter surgery.

Sauk Valley Friends of Ferals is conducting more spay and neuter clinics this year as the need continues to be a challenge in the community.

For more information or to schedule appointments, call 815-590-9290.