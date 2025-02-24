Breaking down the different types of dementia

Dementia is a condition that involves a decline in mental abilities, like memory, thinking and problem-solving, that is severe enough to interfere with daily life. It’s different from normal aging because while all adults may forget a name or the location of their keys as they get older, those with dementia forget things more often and have difficulty learning new things or remembering important details. For example, it’s not just forgetting where the car is parked. It’s the person forgetting that they drove somewhere in the first place.

Dementia isn’t a single disease. It’s more like an umbrella term for a group of symptoms caused by damage to brain cells. There are several types of dementia and the differences come down to which parts of the brain are affected and why.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type and it typically starts with memory loss and then affects thinking and reasoning over time. Vascular dementia, on the other hand, is caused by problems with blood flow to the brain often after strokes or other cardiovascular issues. Lewy body dementia can cause memory problems, but also symptoms like vivid hallucinations or trouble moving, similar to Parkinson’s disease. Frontotemporal dementia tends to affect younger people and can cause major changes in personality and behavior before memory is affected.

Dementia happens when brain cells are damaged and can’t communicate with each other like they’re supposed to. What causes that damage varies with the different types of dementia. In Alzheimer’s disease, for example, abnormal proteins build up in the brain, forming plaques and tangles that interfere with cell function. In vascular dementia, reduced blood flow causes cells to die. Risk factors include age, genetics, and things like high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking and lack of physical or mental activity.

While people can’t completely prevent dementia, especially when genetics are involved, there are steps that can be taken to reduce the risk. Staying mentally and socially active, eating a healthy diet, getting regular exercise, managing conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes, and avoiding smoking and heavy alcohol use can all help protect the brain.

Diagnosing dementia starts with understanding the symptoms a person is experiencing, or symptoms that are being noticed by loved ones. A doctor will ask questions about memory, thinking, behavior and daily functioning. That is followed by cognitive tests, which are short exams that check things like memory, problem solving and attention. To rule out other causes, blood tests may be ordered to check for things like vitamin deficiencies or thyroid problems because they can mimic dementia symptoms. Brain imaging, like MRI and CT scans, help identify signs or damage, strokes or shrinkage in certain brain areas.

When someone receives a positive dementia diagnosis, it’s important to note that the disease progresses differently for everyone, and it depends on the type and individual factors like age and overall health. With Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form, the progression is usually gradual. Early stages may last a few years, where symptoms are mild, like forgetfulness or difficulty planning. Over time, people may lose the ability to manage daily tasks, recognize loved ones or communicate effectively. This middle stage can last several years as symptoms become more noticeable. In the late stage, a person may need full-time care as they lose independence completely. On average, from diagnosis to advanced stages, dementia progresses over eight to 10 years, but it can vary widely.

Anyone suspecting they or a loved one may be experiencing dementia symptoms should seek medical advice as soon as possible. While dementia cannot be cured, treatment is available to slow progression and make life with dementia easier. Resources are also available to loved ones and caregivers.

Dr. Amarish Davé sees patients at the Mercyhealth Memory and Dementia Clinic, located within Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic–Crystal Lake. Appointments can be made by calling s815-337-7100.