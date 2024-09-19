September 18, 2024
Nick Kyes scores twice to lead Richmond-Burton soccer to 4-0 win: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys soccer

Richmond-Burton 4, Woodstock North 0: At Richmond, Nick Kyes scored two goals to lead the Rockets to a Kishwaukee River Conference win on Wednesday. Joe Kyes and Jack Meyer each added a goal and an assist for R-B (11-1, 3-1) while Piotr Chmielowski made two saves in net.

Harvard 4, Marengo 0: At Harvard, the Hornets (8-3, 4-0) stayed undefeated in conference with a big win at home.

Dundee-Crown 4, Wheaton North 0: At Wheaton, Diego Flores scored twice to lead the Chargers to a nonconference win. Gabriel Herrera and Hugo Arista each also scored for D-C (3-6) while Imanol Soriano made four saves in net.

Woodstock 8, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, the Blue Streaks (7-4, 4-1) picked up a commanding KRC win on the road.

Girls volleyball

Richmond-Burton 2, Marengo 0: At Marengo, the Rockets stayed undefeated with a 25-5, 25-13 win. Lanee Cooley had 10 digs for the Rockets (14-0, 6-0), Elissa Furlan finished with five kills and three aces, Alex Hopp had two kills, 18 assists and five aces.

Johnsburg 2, Woodstock 1: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks came back to win their KRC match 20-25, 25-14, 25-17. Adelaide Bruns had 13 kills, 15 assists and seven digs, Abriana Bruns added 15 digs and Juliana Cashmore had six kills for Johnsburg (5-8, 2-4).

Woodstock North 2, Sandwich 0: At Woodstock, the Thunder picked up a commanding KRC win. Devynn Schulze had 14 kills, 15 digs and two aces for North (8-3, 5-1), Gabby Schefke added 24 assists, six digs and two aces while Maddie Sofie had 13 digs, three assists and two aces.

Plano 2, Harvard 0: At Plano, the Hornets couldn’t keep up in a 25-15, 25-20 KRC loss. Kaitlin Frenk had four kills for Harvard (1-8, 0-5).

Girls tennis

Johnsburg 6, Woodstock 1: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks picked up a commanding win at home. No. 1 singles player Emmy Lewis won 6-4, 6-4; No. 2 Gabriella Fields took her match 6-1, 6-1; and No. 3 Charlie Eastland won 6-0, 6-3.

No. 2 doubles duo Abby Lane/Lexi Dercole won 5-7, 6-4, 10-4; No. 3 doubles Kalissa Sherman/Devynn Michel captured their match 6-3, 6-2; and No. 4 doubles pair Jorja Cashmore/Brooke Butler won 6-4, 6-2.

Woodstock’s No. 1 singles player Eliana Shoulders took her match 6-0, 6-1.

Cary-Grove 7, Wauconda 0: At Wauconda, the Trojans swept the competition in their nonconference win. No. 1 singles player Eva Becirovic took her match 6-1, 6-4; No. 2 singles Malania Kurth won 6-0, 6-0; while No. 3 singles Elle Stawarz won 6-, 6-0.

No. 1 doubles pair Aubrey Lonergan/Katie Groos won 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 doubles duo Ellie Mjaanes/Megan Ptaszek won 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 doubles Michaela Fink/Ava Bogner won their match 7-6 (3), 7-5; No. 4 doubles Dana Werner/Taylor Hamann won 6-1, 6-0.

Boys golf

Crystal Lake Central 147, Jacobs 152: At Redtail in Lakewood, Asher Johnson shot a 32 in the Tigers’ FVC win. Jack Brice carded a 34, Rylan McKnight had a 40 while Max Sinha and Conor Naughton each finished with a 41.

Barrett Rennells led the Golden Eagles by shooting a 36 while Braden Behrens earned a 38.

Prairie Ridge 151, Cary-Grove 159: At Foxford in Cary, Jimmy Berg shot a match-low 36 to lead the Wolves to a FVC win. JJ Lee and Austin Klauser each finished with a 37 while Payton Harlow had a 41.

Joey Boldt led the Trojans with a 37 while Kevin Gossman finished behind with a 39. Brock Iverson finished with a 41 while Thomas Miranda and Jack Matras each had a 42.

Marian Central 161, Chicago Christian 196: At Bull Valley in Woodstock, Peter Louise shot a 37 to lead the Hurricanes to a Chicagoland Christian Conference win. Mason Graf added a 40, Finn Pivnicka had a 41 and Jacob Timpe added a 43.

Richmond-Burton Triangular: At Twin Lake, Wisc., Woodstock won by scoring a 166, Johnsburg finished second with a 171 while R-B earned third with a 208. Brady Yergens led Woodstock with a 36, Jack Wollpert added a 40 while Colin Karner and Collin Stock each finished with a 45.

Riley Johnson led the Skyhawks with a 39, Nathan Frost added a 42 while Danny DeZanek led the Rockets with a 43.

Girls golf

Marengo 177, Harvard 259: At Beaver Creek in Capron, Maggie Hanson scored a 40 to lead the Indians to a KRC win. Gabby Gieseke finished second with a 42, Charlotte Machac had a 46 while Maddie Hanson added a 49.

Naylia Nanchez led the Hornets with a 61.

Huntley 176, Dundee-Crown 213: At Pinecrest in Huntley, Maddie Sloan shot a 39 to lead the Red Raiders to a FVC win. Kinsey Hayes added a 42, Keegan Smith had a 47 while Annie Garrard earned a 48.

Sophie Morawski and Audrey Zimmerman each shot a 46 for the Chargers.

Crystal Lake Central co-op 167, Prairie Ridge 193: At Redtail in Lakewood, Madeline Trannel led match by shooting a 38 to help Central earn a FVC win. Delaney Medlyn finished second with a 39, Rylee Rud had a 44 while Ryleigh Mazzacanno earned a 46.

Jenna Albonese led the Wolves with a 39, Grace Martel shot a 44, Lily Myers added a 52 while Carly Koeppen had a 58.

Girls swimming

Dundee-Crown co-op 131, McHenry 35: At McHenry, Maggie Nowak, Rachel Johnson and Eliana Niemi each won two events individually to lead the D-C co-op to a win. Nowak took the 200-yard individual medley at 2 minutes, 18.87 seconds and the 100 backstroke at 1:05.12, Johnson won the 200 freestyle (1:55.63) and the 500 free (5:17.64) while Niemi took the 100 butterfly (1:03.88) and the 100 backstroke (1:17.46).

Tessa Iverson captured the 50 free (26.80) and Carly Pierzchalski won the 100 free (59.06). The 200 medley relay team of Lindsey Marzalik, Maggie Turek, Niemi and Pierzchalski won the 2:04.38, the 200 free relay of Renata Gomez, Iverson, Brooke Huerta and Niemi won at 1:50.53 and the 400 free relay of Turek, Olivia Burczynski, Kaitlyn Tomaszewski and Nowak won at 3:56.93.

