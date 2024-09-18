Crystal Lake teachers union declares impasse, can legally strike within 14 days in District 47

Over 300 Crystal Lake residents, parents, teachers and community members overflowed the District 47 board of education meeting Monday night as the teacher union reaches almost a year of bargaining for a new contract. (Michelle Meyer)

The teachers union for Crystal Lake Elementary District 47 will formally declare an impasse in contract talks – meaning the teachers could legally strike within 14 school days.

The move doesn’t mean teachers will walk off the job – the union would first need to pass an intent-to-strike vote, which is followed by a 10-days waiting period and then would depend on a final decision by the bargaining team. But the move sets in motion that series of potential steps and is the most dire sign yet that the sides might not be able to come to terms.

Crystal Lake Elementary Teachers Association spokesperson Jen Rutihauser released a statement after a hours-long mediation session late into Tuesday night failed to break yield a resolution: “We have spent nearly a year at the negotiating table, bargaining in good faith, trying to reach a fair agreement with the district. Still, the board does not seem to be willing to settle this. We will stop at nothing to make sure we get the best contract for our educators which will ultimately benefit all students in District 47.”

A district spokesperson could not immediately be reached early Wednesday morning.

The latest union move came a day after more than 300 Crystal Lake residents, parents, teachers and community members crowded into the Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47 board meeting Monday night as the teacher union reaches almost a year of bargaining for a new contract.

The Crystal Lake Elementary Teachers Association contract expired right before the start of the school year last month. The union and district have been working with a federal mediator to come up with an agreed-upon contract since June but still have not come to terms.

Public tensions appeared to be escalating after the district released a lengthy statement on the status of contract talks, prompting the union to take issue with some of what the school board says it has offered.

About 100 union members attend a District 47 board meeting in May 2024, many wearing red t-shirts to display solidarity. (Michelle Meyer)

“Sharing the details of their whole proposal would in general be considered bargaining in the public,” Rutishauser said just before heading into Tuesday’s federal mediation session. “We would prefer to bargain in good faith. ... I hope we continue from where we left off a couple weeks ago.”

Rutishauser’s comments were in response to a lengthy prepared statement read by school board President Tim Mahaffy at Monday night’s board meeting that was also shared on the district’s website. He said the board wanted in part “to address some incorrect information circulating within the community,” specifically that it does not use illegal staffing agencies, that teachers have not taken multiple years of salary freezes and District 47 teachers are not the lowest paid, he said.

“We deeply respect and appreciate the contributions and commitment of our high quality, dedicated teachers and staff,” Mahaffy said. “We are fortunate to have a school community that deeply cares about our District 47 schools, students and staff. There is still much progress that can be made in negotiations. Please continue to encourage both the Board and the union to keep talking and working toward agreement.”

The district also shared some of their most recent offers to CLETA including a salary increase of 19.5% over four years, contribute up to 3% for the Teachers Retirement System pension fund, provide 100% coverage for individual HMO health insurance and up to 75% for dependent coverage.

“Good faith negotiations require movement and compromise by both parties,” Mahaffy said in the statement. “In the past month alone, the district’s offer to the union has increased by almost $4.7 million over a four-year contract. We remain about $2.45 million apart.”

District 47 said they cannot use its $47 million operating fund reserves because it is “not a sustainable or fiscally responsible strategy” and needs to be saved for unforeseeable expenses, Mahaffy said in the statement.

The union said the figures the district cited in its release are misleading and that the 19.5% is the overall proposed increase in payroll spending but isn’t what individual teachers would receive in raises. The union also asserts there are vast inequities in the pay schedule that has resulted in multiple “soft freezes” of salaries for some teachers.

Rutishauser also said a big union concern is losing teachers to other area districts that have better compensation and benefits.

“The percentages that the district is offering will make some gains in those inequities, but we fear we woudl still be losing teachers to surrounding districts,” she said. “... The thing i think is a little sad is, where was this type of offer 11 months ago. ... It’s almost a whole year later, and we don’t feel valued and appreciated.”

Hundreds of people showed up at Monday’s school board meeting wearing red for union solidarity, and many had signs reading “fair contract now.” Before the meetings, protesters chanted “CLETA strong” with megaphones and cowbells. Dozens spoke during the public comment section of the meeting urging the board to increase the pay of teachers and reach a fair agreement for the sake of the students.

“You said this is for emergency situations. Look behind you, this is an emergency,” parent Nikki Olszewski said.

Resident Kari Hartman said she was disappointed that Superintendent Kathy Hinz received an updated contract before CLETA’s.

“Our community will surely remember these events when they pass their vote for the next election,” Hartman said. “Thank you for creating a reason for our community to demonstrate their support for our teachers now more than ever.”

Rutishauser said in a union news release that the union feels “very loved and supported by District 47 parents and our students. From the Facebook page they created and conversations asking how they can help, we know we are being seen and heard by the community. Now we just need the board to acknowledge the value our educators bring to the district.”

According to the Illinois Report Card, District 47 is in the middle compared to districts in McHenry County with an average salary of $65,709. But the Illinois Education Association argues that teachers receive considerably less after contributions made the the TRS pension fund.

The next two scheduled mediation meetings are Tuesday and Sept. 24. More meetings can still happen and both parties can post their best last offer at any time now, Rutishauser said. If no agreement is made, the district and union will publicly post their last best offers and then teachers can initiate a strike 10 days later, according to the IEA.

According to the union’s release, 73% of the district’s teachers were “seriously considering” leaving their jobs, and 37% teachers make so little money they work another job.

“Enough is enough. We’ve been bargaining for almost a year,” Rutishauser said in the release. “We’ve had the help of a federal mediator for months now, and still the board does not act like they’re interested in reaching an agreement that will attract and retain quality educators. They don’t seem to understand this is about our students and their education. We’d much rather be in the classroom than on a picket line, but we are ready to do whatever it takes. We will not stop until we get a fair contract.”