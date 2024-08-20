Crystal Lake District 47 teachers to start school year without contract as federal mediation continues

Hundreds of parents and teachers packed the Crystal Lake District 47 administration office during a board meeting to show solidarity during contract negotiations with teacher union. (Michelle Meyer)

Crystal Lake School District 47 teachers will start the school year without a new contract as negotiations continue after 10 months.

The Crystal Lake Elementary Teachers Association contract expired Monday, and most district students return for the new school year Wednesday. The union and district have been working with a federal mediator to come up with an agreed-upon contract since June. The next mediation session is set for Monday, Aug. 26, with another scheduled for Sept. 4, CLETA spokesperson Jen Rutishauser said.

“It’s difficult because we aren’t having any conversations right now,” she said. “Our mediator is fantastic. I’m hoping that he helps us have some of the much needed conversations.”

Some of what the union is seeking includes “making schools safer, adequate plan time, wages and benefits, and eliminating an outside staffing agency that has been used in an attempt to fill open positions,” according to a union news release from earlier this month.

Those same topics were highlighted during the public comment portion of Monday night’s school board meeting. Board members did not discuss contract negotiations as it was not on the agenda.

Teachers and parents, wearing red to show solidarity, packed the district’s administration building during the board meeting. Well over 100 people filled the board meeting room and spilled into the hallway. TVs set up in the main entrance of the building broadcasted the meeting for all to hear. Loud roars of cheers and applause would ring out after every public comment addressing the ongoing negotiations.

Glacier Ridge Elementary teacher Maureen Larsen said her love for District 47 encouraged her daughter to join the district as a teacher.

“She knows how much I love District 47 and I hoped she would too,” Larsen said. “Let’s prove to all of our new hires that they made the right decision to come to District 47. I urge you to invest in us and our community. I don’t want Crystal Lake to just be known for their incredible farmers market, but also for their amazing schools.”

Woodstock District 200 teacher Chelsea Oates said she resigned from District 47 due to the lack of support, resources and lower salary and benefits. She said there were multiple times where she felt “disrespected and disillusioned as a teacher” while working at the district.

According to the union’s release, 73% of the district’s teachers were “seriously considering” leaving their jobs, and 37% teachers make so little money they work another job.

“We are falling further and further behind other districts because our salary schedule doesn’t compare to theirs,” Rutishauser said.

District 47 Director of Communications and Public Engagement Kari Firak said the district’s negotiating team continues to bargain with CLETA.

Monday’s mediation meeting resulted in “minimal movement,” Rutishauser said. If no agreement is made, the district and union will publicly post their last best offers and then teachers can initiate a strike 10 days later, according to the Illinois Education Association.

CLETA now has a membership of over 80% of teacher staff. Many parents told Rutishauser that their children will be wearing red to continue to show their support.

“I’m so excited to go back to school tomorrow and see my students,” Rutishauser said Tuesday. “When you walk in the buildings, this stuff leaves your head for a little bit. We’re there for the kids.”