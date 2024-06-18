Crystal Lake District 47 teachers union calls for fair contract; superintendent gets raise

More than 100 people packed the Crystal Lake School District 47 board of education meeting Monday night wearing red shirts to stand in solidarity as negotiations for a new teachers now stretching into eight months. (Michelle Meyer)

More than 100 people packed the Crystal Lake School District 47 Board of Education meeting Monday night wearing red shirts to stand in solidarity as negotiations for a new teachers contract stretch into eight months.

The Crystal Lake Elementary Teachers Association contract expires on Aug. 19 – the first day of school in the district. The union has been bargaining with District 47 officials since October in hopes for improved salaries, benefits and working conditions, teacher and CLETA member Jacqueline Murk said.

“We are here tonight to ask the board and the superintendent to continue to bargain with us in good faith so that we can reach a fair agreement that truly supports our educators and in turn, benefits our students,” Murk said. “We know the district has the funding and the ability to address any of the shortcomings.”

CLETA represents nearly 500 teachers, which is more than 70% of the district’s teacher staff, Murk said. Teachers currently receive a 3% salary increase each year, with salaries for the 2023-24 school year ranging from $43,605 to $104,695, according to contract documents.

“Crystal Lake elementary school teachers have supported this district through thick and thin,” Murk said. “When times were tough, the teachers always put students and families at the forefront of their minds and lives.”

“We are committed to reach an agreement as soon as possible,” Murk said.

CLETA’s bargaining comes one month after the district’s support staff union won a $2,000 settlement over the district’s use of a temp agency to fill vacant paraprofessional positions and increased starting pay wages. Crystal Lake Association of Support Staff union, or CLASS, and the Illinois Education Association filed what’s known as a charge against the district with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board in October, around the same time CLETA started negotiations for its next contract.

Also at Monday’s meeting, a contract extension for District 47 Superintendent Kathy Hinz was approved. Five board members voted in favor of the contract and two abstained from voting.

Hinz will receive a salary of $220,631 for the upcoming school year with a 2.5% annual increase. The extension adds on one more year for Hinz, who plans to retire at the end of the 2027-28 school year, according to district documents. All other terms and conditions remain unchanged from the original 2022 contract including benefits like 25 vacation days, a $250 per month car allowance and $150 per month for cell phone expenses.

Board member Emily Smith motioned to postpone the vote on Hinz’s contract extension until the 2025-26 school year, which failed in a 2-5 vote.

“I feel like it would be irresponsible to vote on this this evening because we are not even halfway through the five-year contract,” Smith said.

Board member Jonathan Powell said it would be financially beneficial to approve the contract now instead of waiting when costs could increase.

Hinz, who has served as superintendent since mid-2013, has spent her entire career in education in District 47, starting in 1996 as a school psychologist. She then served at the district level as a special education administrator and assistant superintendent of professional development and student services.

“I am excited to finish my career in District 47, a place I have proudly called home for 29 years, including 11 years as superintendent,” Hinz said in an email. “Reflecting on this journey, I am grateful for the opportunity to wake up every day and work with my colleagues and all district staff to do what is best for students. It is an honor to serve the students and families of this community for the remainder of my professional journey.”

Regarding the teacher contract talks, district spokesperson Kari Firak said the union initiated the request in September to begin bargaining “and we are continuing to work towards a new contract.”