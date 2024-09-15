Rylee Rud, Crystal Lake Central co-op win Stillman Valley Invite: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls golf

Stillman Valley Invite: At Prairie View Golf Club in Byron, Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Rylee Rud captured medalist honors with an 80 as the Tigers placed five of the top eight scores overall to win the team title with a 353. Central won the Invite by 68 shots over Hononegah.

Delaney Medlyn placed runner-up with an 86, Madeline Trannel was fourth with a 93, Ryleigh Mazzacano was fifth with a 94 and Ella Nawracaj was eighth with a 106.

Jacobs Invite: At the Golf Club of Illinois, Hampshire tied for sixth in the 22-team tournament with a team score of 380. Lake Park won the championship with a 333. Prairie Ridge (389) was ninth, Huntley (396) tied for 10th and Jacobs (397) tied for 13th.

Prairie Ridge’s Jenna Albanese was sixth with an 81, Huntleys’ Maddie Sloan was 21st with a 90 and Hampshire’s Estancia Arenas (92) was 26th.

Volleyball

Antioch Invite: At Antioch, Crystal Lake South’s Morgan Johnson tallied her 500th career kill as the Gators were 4-1 at the tournament. South defeated Lakes twice, Fenton and Wauconda each once and lost a three-setter to Palatine.

Johnson had 50 kills and 27 digs on the day and now has 542 kills in her career. Bobbi Wire had 39 kills, 42 digs and eight aces, Olivia Apt had 118 assists and five aces and Maddy Cook had nine aces. Laken LePage and Emma Feinberg had five aces apiece.

West Chicago Invite: At West Chicago, Dundee-Crown was 3-1 to place runner-up. The Chargers beat West Chicago 25-19, 25-14, Glenbard North 25-19, 25-23 and Addison Trail 25-18, 25-13. D-C lost to West Aurora 23-25, 25-18, 25-21.

Erin Bruce had 30 kills on the day, Coley DiSilvio had 23 kills, four blocks and six aces, and Kara Sikorski and Victoria Brents each had 13 kills. Brents added six blocks and three aces.

Boys soccer

Richmond-Burton 9, Winnebago 0: At Richmond, Nick Kyes scored five goals for the Rockets (9-1-1) in a nonconference win. Jack Meyer had two goals and three assists, and Trey Maziarz and Dalton Youngs also scored for R-B.

Lake Zurich 4, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, the Gators (5-4) lost a nonconference game to the Bears.

Lincoln-Way Central 4, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Waukegan Sports Park, Elder Hernandez and Gianluca Gonzalez each scored for the Tigers in a loss at the BodyArmor Series.

Anthony Bellino made five saves in the loss.

Prairie Ridge 3, St. Ignatius 1: At Waukegan Sports Park, the Wolves picked up a win in the BodyArmor Series.

Fremd 3, Huntley 1: At Huntley, Allen Williams’ goal in the 25th minute wasn’t enough in a nonconference loss for the Red Raiders (3-3-2). Fremd scored three unanswered goals to win.

Girls tennis

Huntley goes 3-0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders defeated Hononegah 3-2, Rolling Meadows 4-1 and South Elgin 5-0 in their quad.

Kate Burkey and Ella Doughty (No. 1 doubles), Carlie Weishaar and Julie Klockner (No. 2) and Shae Nagle and Vinuthna Depala (No. 3) won their matches against Hononegah.

Patel (No. 2 singles), Burkey and Weishaar (No. 1 doubles), Nagle and Klockner (No. 2) and Depala and Sara Willis (No. 3) won against Rolling Meadows.

Doughty (No. 1 singles), Patel (No. 2), Weishaar and Burkey (No. 1 doubles), Klockner and Nagle (No. 2) and Willis and Giuli Farraj (No. 3) won against South Elgin.

Boys cross country

First to the Finish: At Detweiller Park in Peoria, Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt took eighth in the Class 2A race with a time of 15:08.50.

Jacobs’ Max Sudrzynski (15:00.07) was 10th in 3A and Johnsburg’s Grady Smith (15:33.30) was 10th in 1A. C-G’s Jameson Tenopir (15:14.60) was 16th in 3A.

Lake Park Invite: Huntley’s Tommy Nitz finished third in 14:56.8 as the Red Raiders took seventh as a team.

Girls cross country

First to the Finish: At Detweiller Park in Peoria, Jacobs’ Hudson Szymonik (18:32.90 )was 16th in the Class 3A race. Burlington Central’s Abigail Burke (18:39.90) was 22nd in the 2A race.

Lake Park Invite: Huntley finished fourth as a team with 130 points, trailing only Downers Grove North (51), York (63) and St. Ignatius (107). Huntley’s Haley Rahman took 19th, Isabella Ciesla was 23rd and Aspen Maldonado was 24th.