Hazardous conditions on Fox River prompt temporary ban on recreational boating

High water levels and swift currents have created “conditions significantly hazardous” for boaters on large portions of the Fox River, officials report.

Recreational boating is banned until further notice from the mouth of the Fox River at Pistakee Lake near Johnsburg and Fox Lake, extending south through Kane and Kendall counties and ending south of the Bridge Street Bridge in Millington, which straddles Kendall and La Salle counties, according to an Illinois Department of Natural Resources news release.

The IDNR cites high water levels, swift currents, floating debris, submerged structures and piers for the dangerous conditions. This also makes it treacherous for emergency services if a water rescue is needed.

The Chain O’Lakes and the upper Fox River from the entrance of Pistakee Lake to the Stratton Lock and Dam in McHenry are currently designated as no-wake zones, according to the Fox Waterway Agency. A debris advisory is in effect for the entire river and lake system.

The dangerous conditions caused the DamYak Challenge in McHenry, which had been scheduled for Saturday morning, to be canceled. The event had planned to have participants kayak, paddle board and canoe through obstacle courses on the Fox River. The event has been rescheduled for Aug. 17. And organizers will honor all pre-purchased tickets, DamYak Challenge founder Phil Sweeney said.

The water’s speed is about three times faster than usual, Sweeney said.

“Our problem is that if we had one or two people go into the water and it’s moving that fast, we might not be able to rescue them,” he said.

Fireworks at McHenry’s Fiesta Days, which were rained out last weekend, are again postponed to a later date that has not yet been determined, according to a Fiesta Days Facebook post. All other events for Fiesta Days still are scheduled.

Parts of McHenry County saw several inches of rain from the weekend storms. It is forecasted to remain clear and calm for the next few days in McHenry County, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS expects the next chance of rain to hit the area on Tuesday. Parts of the Fox River from McHenry to Algonquin could see some flooding with an estimated peak of 4.3 feet on Friday, according to the IDNR. Fox Lake is forecasted to rise to 5.2 feet.

The Fox Waterway Agency encourages anyone who finds debris on the river to report it at foxwaterway.com/customer-concern.