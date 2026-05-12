Batavia’s first-ever cannabis shop celebrates ribbon-cutting

Dutchess Cannabis Company in Batavia celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 9, 2026. (Photo Provided By Dutchess Cannabis Company)

There are high expectations for Batavia’s first-ever cannabis dispensary.

Dutchess Batavia celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 9, providing residents an opportunity to meet the team and learn about the dispensary’s curated menu of products.

The newest Dutchess Cannabis Company shop is located at 144 S. Randall Road and is open seven days a week.

While initially hesitant to allow a cannabis dispensary in town, city officials left the decision up to residents, with a referendum question on the 2020 ballot. Around 63% of voters chose to allow a cannabis retail shop in Batavia.

At City Council meetings, some residents continued to express safety concerns, but Mayor Jeffery Schielke, who originally opposed the idea, said of Dutchess Cannabis Company: “If we have to have [a dispensary], I think this is about as good as you’re going to get.”

Towns often favor cannabis shops for the tax revenue they generate. The site that Dutchess Batavia is occupying was previously vacant storefront since 2022.

Dutchess Cannabis is a women-owned business with several locations in other counties. The application was brought forth to the city by Boston-based Rubino Ventures LLC. Meg Rubino is the CEO.

The shop offers a variety of cannabis products, ranging from edibles, concentrates, vapes, topicals and flowers. The business said it “caters to both seasoned cannabis enthusiasts and those new to cannabis.”

“Our friendly and knowledgable staff are always available to provide expert guidance on products, dosages, and methods of consumption,” Dutchess Batavia posted. “With a strong focus on customer service, Dutchess ensures that every customer receives the royal treatment at affordable prices.”

You can learn more about the shop at dutchesscanna.com/location/illinois/batavia.