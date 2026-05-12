Cary teacher named McHenry County Educator of the Year; see full list of winners

Regional Superintendent of Education Diana Hartmann (right) presents Dawn Wiginton with a director's chair and plaque after Wiginton was named McHenry County Educator of the Year at a ceremony in Lake in the Hills Saturday, May 9, 2026. (Claire O'Brien)

Cary School District 26 teacher Dawn Wiginton has been named McHenry County Educator of the Year and was bestowed the distinction, by surprise, Saturday.

Wiginton has been teaching for more than 26 years, all in the same district, and received the accolade at a ceremony at Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills, the culmination of Teacher Appreciation Week.

[ See more photos from the Educator of the Year ceremony ]

Currently, Wiginton is a transitional kindergarten teacher at Oak Knoll Early Childhood Center in Cary. She prepares students for first grade.

The school’s principal, Lisa Baker, said she “could not be more proud” of Wiginton.

“You have to see her in action,” Baker said.

Wiginton’s daughter, Mia Wiginton, is transferring to Illinois State University in the fall to pursue an education degree. Her career choice was inspired by her mother. And while Mia is planning to teach high school students, she said she has visited her mother’s classroom.

Mia Wiginton said it is very “magical” in her mom’s classroom.

Dawn Wiginton was one of dozens of educators and school staff nominated for Educator of the Year in McHenry County. The program for Saturday’s ceremony showed 136 people were nominated for various categories, up from 92 last year.

Any person nominated for any category is eligible to win Educator of the Year.

Regional Superintendent of Education Diana Hartmann, whose office hosts the awards program, said she’s been asked if a bus driver could win Educator of the Year.

“I simply answer, ‘Of course they can!’ They are the first and last person from the district that many students interact with,” she said, adding bus drivers are leaders, role models and eyes in the community.

“They can make or break a student’s day,” Hartmann said.

Hartmann said she or her staff visit all the nominees or see them in action. They look at resumes and might talk to colleagues or administrators, and depending on their age, students. In that process, someone usually stands out. The vast majority of nominations come from staff, students or parents, Hartmann said.

She said educators and staff work hard to create a sense of community in the schools and make sure nobody is left out.

This year the was the fifth time the awards ceremony was held. The inaugural ceremony was held in 2022, the same year Hartmann was first appointed to the seat.

Winners in other categories announced Saturday include:

Last year’s Educator of the Year was Lyndra Tingley (formerly Bastian) of Woodstock School District 200.